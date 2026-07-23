Roads Commission holds July meeting

By BROOKLYN BROWN BIGMEAT

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C.—The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Roads Commission monthly meeting was held on the morning of Monday, July 20 in the Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) House. The meeting was called to order by Gahvsgi (Chairman) and Elawodi (Yellowhill) Rep. David Wolfe.

Cherokee Department of Transportation (CDOT) Planner Nathaniel Trace Lambert provided the CDOT report.

Lambert said Darcel Collins, transportation specialist from the Federal Highway Administration, came to Cherokee for a final walkthrough on Tsali Enola Bridge.

CDOT will be replacing culverts in Tsalagi Gadugi (Cherokee County), Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) Housing, and Kolanvyi (Big Cove).

Chris Ledford, manager for Cherokee Water & Sewer, provided updates for the Johnson Arch Road and Acquoni Road projects. Ledford said sewer is finished on Johnson Arch, but they are waiting to pass final inspection and then tie all the services onto it. There is 25 percent of the waterline that still has to be laid and then passing inspections and doing the tie-ins for the water. Ledford said this will be an all-night project working with Tribal Construction to get out of the main road and get the road paved back.

Ledford apologized for any inconvenience and traffic delays from the Acquoni Road project. He said this is an important project for infrastructure. He said they are trying to get past the three main crossings by the end of Friday. He said once they get past the crossings it will turn into a single lane for traffic, and then the work schedule will be modified to work night shift.

He added that they plan on not working during the first day of school for Cherokee Central Schools to ease school traffic.