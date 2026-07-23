OBITUARY: John William “Bill” Radford

John William “Bill” Radford, 79, entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family.

Born on March 9, 1947, in Mooresville, N.C., to Albert and Lucille Radford, Bill spent much of his adult life in Florida before returning to the mountains of Western North Carolina approximately 15 years ago. A proud member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, he was grateful to spend his later years among the mountains he loved.

His greatest earthly blessing was his wife and lifelong best friend, Marcia Ervin Radford. Their story began when they were just ten years old. They later married and shared fifty-nine wonderful years together, celebrating their anniversary this past June. Through every joy and every hardship, they remained faithfully by one another’s side. During his final illness, Marcia lovingly cared for him with extraordinary devotion, tenderness, and unwavering love, a reflection of the lifelong bond they shared.

Throughout his life, Bill wore many hats. He served his community as a firefighter and EMT during the 1970s. He worked as an electrician, commercial fisherman, home builder, and gifted craftsman. In his earlier years he created beautiful leatherwork, and in later years became well known for his handcrafted knives, carvings, and other works of art. His art bore his personal maker’s mark, “Little Feather,” a name familiar to those who admired his craftsmanship.

Above every occupation and accomplishment was the title he treasured most: servant of Jesus Christ.

Bill loved the Lord with all his heart. He faithfully attended church for many years at Bryson City Church of God, where his church family became an extension of his own family. His faith was not merely something he professed. It was evident in the way he lived, the way he treated others, and the quiet confidence with which he trusted God through every trial and season of life.

If there was one quality that defined Bill, it was his generous spirit. He never measured life by what he could keep, but by what he could give. Whether it was his time, his talents, his encouragement, a helping hand, or something he had crafted with his own hands, he found genuine joy in blessing others. He was deeply loved because he genuinely loved others, and countless lives are better because they were touched by his compassion, humility, and Christlike example.

Years ago, Bill received the precious gift of a liver transplant, for which he remained profoundly grateful. In recent months, he faced cancer with remarkable courage, dignity, and unwavering faith. Though his body grew weaker, his trust in God’s promises never wavered. Even in suffering, his life continued to testify to the goodness and faithfulness of God.

Bill is survived by his devoted wife, Marcia Radford; his son, David Radford and loving daughter in law, Maretta; his daughter by love, Janine Crisp, whom he and Marcia loved as their own; his grandson, Andrew Radford; his grand daughter-in-law, Jami; great grandchildren, Atticus, Andi Kate, and Ezra; his siblings, Terry Radford (Paula), Lindsey Radford (Judy), Robin Radford (Donna), and Tiffany Tsudi (Ryan); along with many nieces, nephews, extended family members, treasured friends, his beloved church family, and his faithful companion, Sophie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Lucille Radford.

Those who knew Bill will remember his quiet wisdom, steadfast faith, artistic gifts, servant’s heart, and unfailing generosity. While the beautiful things he made with his hands will remain treasured keepsakes, the lives he touched through his kindness, encouragement, and love for Christ will forever be his greatest legacy.

His family grieves his absence, yet they rejoice in the blessed assurance that his faith has become sight and that he is now forever in the presence of the Savior he loved so dearly.

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.”

2 Timothy 4:7-8 (KJV)

His race is finished. His faith has become sight. Until that glorious day of reunion in Christ, he will be deeply missed, forever loved, and gratefully remembered.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 25 at the Bryson City Church of God. Pastor Marty Pressley and Kobus Appelgrijn will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Kidz Praise at Bryson City Church of God, PO Box 621, Bryson City, NC 28713.