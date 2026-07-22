Town Creek Indian Mound to close Visitor Center to prepare for upcoming construction

N.C. Department of Natural & Cultural Resources release

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C. –– The visitor center and exhibits at Town Creek Indian Mound State Historic Site will undergo a full renovation in the coming months. In preparation for this major project, the site will close the visitor center and gift shop July 28.

The grounds, including the mound and reconstructed village site, will remain open to visitors for self-guided tours Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Restrooms will be accessible during operating hours. Town Creek Indian Mound is administered by the Division of State Historic Sites, part of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

While the visitor center is closed, staff will focus on research, exhibit development, and making arrangements to relocate operations when the site fully closes for construction later in the year.

“The new visitor center and exhibit will greatly enhance our visitors’ understanding of the history and significance of Town Creek Indian Mound,” said Site Manager Kevin Melvin. “We are excited to get started and appreciate the public’s understanding as we make operational adjustments to ensure the overall success of this project.”

All updates to the site’s operating schedule will be posted on Town Creek Indian Mound’s social media accounts and website.