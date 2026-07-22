OBITUARY: Carolina Angel Owle

Carolina Angel Owle, 31, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 16, 2026, at Memorial Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C.

Carolina was a graduate of Cherokee High School and a lifelong resident of Cherokee. She was a devoted mother who loved her children dearly. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her mother, Deborah Zepeda; her maternal grandparents, Jose and Carol Pina; three sons, Eddie, Lio, and Angel Mitchua, of Weaverville, NC; one daughter, Evolet Mitchua; two brothers, Francisco Owle of Maggie Valley, N.C., and Juan Resendiz of Tennessee; and a sister, Mary Owle, of Waynesville, N.C. Additionally, she is survived by her uncle, Michael Zepeda, of Cherokee, N.C.; her cousin, Travis Zepeda; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Longhouse Funeral Home is handling the cremation service for Ms. Owle.