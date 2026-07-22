OBITUARY: Alice Mae Lewis

Alice Mae Lewis, 95, of Cherokee, passed away Monday, July 20, 2026, at Cherokee Indian Hospital after a period of declining health.

She was the daughter of the late Will and Sarah Partridge Catt and the wife of the late Kenneth Lewis Sr. She was also preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Lewis Jr., her brothers, Paul, David, Robert, Jesse, and Douglas Catt; and her sisters, Sara Owle, Ethel York, and Mary Catt.

Surviving is her sister, Salle Siweumptewa, and many nieces and nephews.

The Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 24 in the Chapel of Long House Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Betty’s Place/Cherokee Cancer Support.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.