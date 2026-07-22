Great Smoky Mountains National Park plans Maintenance on Gatlinburg Spur

GATLINBURG, Tenn.— Great Smoky Mountains National Park will complete essential maintenance along the Gatlinburg Spur starting July 27. This work will enhance roadside vistas for visitors who drive on the Gatlinburg Spur. This will require temporary single-lane closures to allow park staff to safely and efficiently complete this work.

Northbound lane closures are scheduled from July 27 through July 28, and southbound lane closures are scheduled July 29 through July 30. The closures will take place from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. Visitors traveling during these times may experience traffic delays.

During this time, crews will complete needed roadside work including mowing and pruning, ditch and culvert cleaning, litter pick-up and removal of tree and rock debris.

Check the park website for up-to-date information on road closures and construction.

The Spur is a vital transportation link within Great Smoky Mountains National Park, forming part of the scenic Foothills Parkway. Stretching approximately 4.2 miles, this four-lane divided roadway connects Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg and serves as a gateway for millions of park visitors each year. While it offers stunning views of the Smokies, the Spur is also one of the busiest routes in the area, carrying an average of 40,000 vehicles per day during the summer season.