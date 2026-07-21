SPEAKING OF FAITH: The Old, Old Story.  Part 2 of 2

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

(https://preacherspurs.com)

Scripture reference: John 3:16-21, 1 Corinthians 15:1-4, 2 Timothy 1:8-11

I often sang this song in church during my youth. Today’s praise and worship songs do not carry the same fervor for me. The following are the words that reveal the essence of why and how we need to teach the Gospel. I can’t write any more clearly and concisely than this lovely poem and song.

Tell me the old, old story

Of unseen things above,

Of Jesus and His glory,

Of Jesus and His love.

Tell me the story simply,

As to a little child,

For I am weak and weary,

And helpless and defiled.

Tell me the story slowly,

That I may take it in,

That wonderful redemption,

God’s remedy for sin.

Tell me the story often,

For I forget so soon;

The early dew of morning

Has passed away at noon.

Tell me the story softly,

With earnest tones and grave;

Remember I’m the sinner

Whom Jesus came to save.

Tell me the story always,

If you would really be,

In any time of trouble,

A comforter to me.

Tell me the same old story

When you have cause to fear

That this world’s empty glory

Is costing me too dear.

Yes, and when that world’s glory

Is dawning on my soul,

Tell me the old, old story:

Christ Jesus makes thee whole.

Tell me the old, old story,

Of Jesus and His love.

Everyone knows the song, but when was the last time you read all the verses? These are the basics. How often are they preached? Everyone thinks they are over-preached. I contend they are not. The Gospel is under-preached. Tell me the old, old story is ironic in the fact that the story never gets old. Jesus Christ, our Lord, is the whole story.

“For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believes on Him should not perish, but have eternal life. For God sent not the Son into the world to judge the world, but that the world should be saved through Him. He that believes on Him is not judged: he that believes not hath been judged already, because he hath not believed on the name of the only begotten Son of God. And this is the judgment, that the light came into the world, and men loved the darkness rather than the light; for their works were evil. For everyone that does evil hates the light, and does not come to the light, lest his works should be reproved. But he that does the truth comes to the light, that his works may be made manifest, that they have been wrought in God.” John 3:16-21

Lord, God, and Father, let us not forget. Let us always remember who, what, and why we praise the Holy name of Jesus Christ, for You alone are worthy. Your story is eternal and gives life to those who hear it. Your story gives us faith, comfort, strength, and assurance. Without You, we are nothing, but with You, we are saved to eternal life. I need that reminder daily, and my prayer is that others need the Truth. Thank You, Lord. Amen.