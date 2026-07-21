OBITUARY: Mark Steven Lambert 

Jan. 26, 1970 – July 18, 2026

Mark passed peacefully on the evening of Saturday, July 18, 2026 at Tsali Care Center. He was affectionately called Uncle Fluff by his family and Cliffy by his many friends. He was someone that could make you laugh and enjoy the moment you were in. He was an avid Cherokee Braves, Duke Blue Devils and Raiders fan.

Mark is the son of the late JD and Mary Fuller Lambert of the Birdtown Community. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Will and Rick Lambert and his nephew Kobe Toineeta.

Mark is survived by his companion of 29 years, Sherry Welch. Together they raised Kristen “Stinker” Welch (Edy), Anthony “Zig” Welch (Lauren), Ashley Sessions (Dustin), Juliann Welch and Jadan Welch; grandchildren Preston, Ava, Lyla and Lawson Davis, Kaley Locust, Kimberly, Emily and Naomi Welch, Juddy Johnson, Carson Ledford and his special baby girl, Liana Ledford; sister Denise Ballard; brothers Buddy Lambert (Debbie) and Lumpy Lambert (Tia); nieces Melanie, Jessica, Allyson, Livia, Brandi, and Brianna Lambert, Amanda Smoker, Miss Bea Bradley and Trista Welch; nephews Michael, Logan and Charlie Lambert and Neil Owle; aunts Carol Long, Brenda Grady and Anona Lambert.

Pallbearers include Michael Lambert, Tso Smith, Neil Owle, Kaleb Smoker, Daniel Fuller, Roger McCoy, Rick Maney, Zig Welch, Dustin Davis, Preston Davis, Charlie Lambert, and Roy Bradley.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 23 in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. Brother Forman Bradley will officiate with burial in the Mose Owl Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.