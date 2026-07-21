OBITUARY: Franklin George Hornbuckle

Franklin George Hornbuckle, 53, of Cherokee, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, July 18, 2026.

He was the son of the late Wilena Olivia Crowe. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his son, Sebastian Edward Hornbuckle; and his brother, Ronnie Ray Hornbuckle, Jr. George worked as a drywall construction worker, and handmade everything at home, and taught his daughter lessons she will never forget.

He is survived by his wife, Dawn Melton Hornbuckle; and his daughter Sumer Violet Hornbuckle of Sylva.

There will be a family gathering to celebrate George’s life at 1 pm Friday, July 24 at the residence of Ruby Melton, at 8 Native Lane, Sylva.

Longhouse Funeral Home is in charge of cremation service for Mr. Hornbuckle.