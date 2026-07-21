CCS School Board holds July meeting

By BROOKLYN BROWN BIGMEAT

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C.— The School Board of Cherokee Central Schools (CCS) met on Monday, July 20 in the Central Office Board Room. The meeting was called to order by Chairperson Jennifer Thompson at 5:05 p.m.

Tara Reed-Cooper led roll call. Members and staff present included Jennifer Thompson, chairperson and Elawodi (Yellowhill) rep.; Tara Reed-Cooper, secretary and Widagalinidisgv (Big Y) rep.; Roberta Toineeta, Wayohi (Wolftown) rep.; Kenny Davis, Kolanvyi (Big Cove) rep.; Micah Swimmer, Aniwodihi (Painttown) rep.; Heather Driver, human resources director; Consuela Girty, superintendent; Diane Driver, executive administrative assistant; and Ashley Leonard, attorney.

Michael Stamper, Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) rep., was absent. Melanie Lambert, vice chairperson and Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) rep., was absent due to a death in her family.

The opening prayer was led by Davis.

Meeting minutes from their last meeting on June 29 were approved with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Toineeta.

The agenda was approved as amended, pulling Policy 2340 Parliamentary Procedures for further review, and adding a discussion on the Paraprofessional Pathway Program.

The consent agenda was approved with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Toineeta. The following resolutions were approved from the consent agenda. Names will be unredacted after a two-week period to allow newly hired employees to give a two-week notice to their previous employer.

27-007 REDACTED is approved as the Facilities & Security Administrative Assistant for the next school year.

27-008 REDACTED is approved as the CES PE Teacher for the next school year.

27-009 REDACTED is approved as the ISS Teacher Assistant for the Cherokee High School.

27-010 Cherokee Central Schools Exceptional Student Services contract with Edmentum and Soliant be approved to provide services to students for this school year 2026-27.

27-011 REDACTED is approved as the PM Custodian for this school year.

27-012 REDACTED is approved as the Custodian for this school year.

27-013 REDACTED is approved as the CES Teacher for the next school year.

27-014 REDACTED is approved as the CES EC Teacher Assistant for the next school year.

27-015 REDACTED is approved as the CES Teacher Assistant for the next school year.

27-016 REDACTED is approved as the CES Music Teacher for the Cherokee Central School.

27-017 REDACTED is approved as the Varsity Baseball Head Coach for the Cherokee High School.

27-018 REDACTED is approved as the Varsity Boys Wrestling Head Coach for Cherokee Central School.

27-019 REDACTED is approved as the CES Pre-K Teacher for the next school year 2026-27.

27-020 Cherokee Central School HOPE Center contract services be approved to provide services for this school year 2026-27 in the following areas: Occupational Therapy, Audiology, and School Psychology.

27-021 REDACTED is approved as the Assistant Principal for the Cherokee Middle School.

27-022 REDACTED is approved as the Cafeteria and Personnel Manager for the Cherokee Central School.

In good news, Girty shared that through the leadership of Cherokee High School (CHS) Agriculture Teacher David Anderson, the school is reviving its Future Farmers of America (FFA) Chapter. Girty said FFA will be part of Career & Technical Education (CTE) programming. Girty said Anderson shared that his students were successful in his animal science course, which he said is a hard class with a difficult standardized test. Girty said she and Anderson are looking for areas around the CCS campus for a dedicated FFA field. Girty said she is impressed by the passion and expertise Anderson brings to his classroom, and she is excited to see what the FFA chapter will accomplish.

Girty also shared that she is planning a CCS Alumni Panel to discuss the Cherokee Core Values and hear the alumni experience on how the values were applied in their time as a student at CCS, and how they can be further applied for future students. Girty said the panel will also include 1-hour long breakout sessions with cultural specialists like Cherokee fluent speaker Tom Belt, Dr. Brett Riggs, Roseanna Belt, and a growing list of other experts. She said the breakout sessions will include a range of topics from Cherokee language, Cherokee intellectual history and astronomy, Indian boarding schools, native plants, and more. She said she hopes the breakout sessions will be an ongoing program for Cultural Caring Days and early release workdays at CCS.

CCS Finance Director Dr. Debora Foerst and CBC Finance Director Rhonica Via shared the financial report. There were no major updates, except the School Resource Officer (SRO) Invoice. The Board voted to approve the invoice with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Swimmer. Chairperson Thompson said she remembered signing an MOU with Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD) that deemed funding for some of the SROs would be provided by the Office of the Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief). She said she remembered that occurring under former Ugvwiyuhi Richard G. Sneed’s administration. Girty said she would look into that, but the only MOU she had found was one from 2021 that did not state any funding would come from anywhere else.

An update to the job description for the Career and Technical Education Curriculum and Instructional Management Coordinator was approved with a motion by Davis seconded by Reed-Cooper.

Girty shared information with the board regarding the courses of study for students with an Individualized Education Program (IEP). The courses of study are: 1) Future Ready, which is a high school diploma, where students will complete the standard NC high school curriculum, earn at least 22 credits, take all the required courses and electives, and receive accommodations and specialized instruction if needed through an IEP or 504 plan. 2) Occupational Course of Study (OCS) high school diploma, where the student will complete modified academic coursework, earn at least 22 credits, take all the required courses and electives, receive accommodations and specialized instruction if needed through an IEP, and complete work experience. 3) OCS graduation certificate, where the student will learn through modified academic standards, develop communication, independent living, employment and daily living skills, receive highly individualized instruction, and learn in smaller classroom settings designed to meet individual needs.

Girty said the course of study is a decision made with the IEP team, including the parent or guardian, to choose a course of study “that best matches the child’s strengths, needs, and future goals.” Girty said the courses of study are made standard by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

Attorney Ashley Leonard shared information regarding service animals for students. Leonard said if a student has a service animal and it is readily apparent as to why, such as a student with a seeing eye dog, you cannot ask that student about their service animal. If a student has a service animal and it is not readily apparent as to why, you can ask the student, and if the student does express need for the service animal, for example as a diabetic alert dog, then the school cannot remove the animal. The school cannot take care of the animal; it is the student’s responsibility to take care of the animal, such as to clean up after the animal. Special arrangements can be made if the student is unable to care for the animal.

Updates to policies 3225-4312-7320 Technology Responsible Use, 4307 Disciplinary Action for Exceptional Children/Students with Disabilities, 4342 Student Searches (drug dog), 5071-7351 Electronically Stored Information Retention, 7010 Indian Preference, 7130 Licensure, were approved.

Updates to policies 4130 Discretionary Admission and 4120 Domicile or Residence Requirements, were held for closed session.

Heather Driver introduced the Cherokee Central School System Paraprofessional Pathway Program. The program is “designed to create a sustainable pipeline of qualified instructional support personnel by preparing high school students for employment as paraprofessionals within the local education agency upon graduation.” Driver said the program is a way to address staffing shortages by developing a local workforce pipeline and providing employment opportunities for CHS graduates. The Board approved the program with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Swimmer.

Davis shared that he looked into getting State Champion road signs for the 2024, 2025, and 2026 Lady Braves Varsity Basketball Champions. He said the board has two options: 1) The green and white reflective state road signs 2) BIA road signs that can be customized. Davis said his contact is CDOT Transportation Planner Trace Lambert.

Girty announced that the NCHSAA Men’s and Women’s Wrestling Regionals will be held at CCS this year.

The Board approved donations for the families of James Wayne Maney and Mark Steven Lambert who passed away recently.

Toineeta said her community club appreciated the statistics report provided by Girty and CHS Principal Craig Barker detailing the successes of CHS students.

The Board entered closed session at 7:03 p.m.

The next meetings are scheduled for Aug. 3 and Aug. 17 in the Central Office Board Room at 4:45 p.m.