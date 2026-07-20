OBITUARY: Jerry “Jinx” Francis Parker

Jerry “Jinx” Francis Parker, 74, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2026. Born in Cherokee, N.C., on Aug. 8, 1951, Jerry lived a big life – and lived it on his own terms. He graduated from Cherokee High School, and from there went on to build a life that took him to wild places and brought him into contact with more people than most of us could ever hope to meet.

Jerry served his country in the United States Army from 1971 to 1974, a period that would come to define much of who he was. He served as a doorgunner with the Ghost-Riders in the Republic of Vietnam, flying into some of the most dangerous situations imaginable to evacuate the wounded and bring his fellow soldiers home. On May 8, 1972, Jerry distinguished himself through an act of extraordinary courage in the field. According to his official commendation, he demonstrated exceptionally valorous actions while serving as a doorgunner in a utility aircraft. Jerry was awarded the Air Medal with “V” Device for Heroism while Engaged in Aerial Flight in the Republic of Vietnam, presented by the President of the United States. His military honors also included the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Marksman Badge (M-16), and the Aircraft Crewman’s Badge. Those who knew Jerry knew that his time in Vietnam never really left him. It shaped his fearlessness, his loyalty, and his instinct to look out for the people around him for the rest of his life.

Back home, Jerry became a dedicated entrepreneur and a very successful businessman, with an uncanny ability to see opportunity where others didn’t. He played a significant role in the development of what is now the Cherokee Historical District, turning visions into reality in multiple places over the course of his career and building a legacy of real estate accomplishments that few could match. Outside of business, Jerry dedicated a large portion of his life to wild places and hound dogs. A lifelong, committed “dog man,” he loved to hunt and spent countless hours in the field with his dogs and his closest friends. He was an adventurer at heart, always ready for the next trip, the next story, the next place to explore.

Jerry was preceded in death by his sons, Brock and Brandon Parker; his mother, Frances “Bobie” Parker; his father Jerome Parker; and a heck of a lot of good dogs.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Andrews Parker; daughter-in-law, Alexis Wiley Parker and his cherished granddaughter, Emi; his daughter, Ginger Southards (Marty); his brother, John Parker; his bonus-son, Forrest Parker; his grandson, Trevan Parker; his sister-in-law, Judy Carpenter(Ron); and brother-in-law, Jon Andrews(Tammy); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jerry’s infectious personality touched many people throughout his life. He was surrounded by a circle of extremely special friends (some of whom have passed): Everett Reagan, German Vivas, Chad Jones, Brian Spivey, Chris Deats, Jeremy Price, Russell Fox, Dave Wilson(D), and Dan Reagan(D).

Celebration of Life

Everyone is welcome to join Jerry’s family for a Celebration of Life on Aug. 8 (his 75th birthday) from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Parker Mill, 612 E Hampshire Blvd, Whittier, NC 28789.

Memorial Donations

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in Jerry’s memory.

support.woundedwarriorproject.org