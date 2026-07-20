OBITUARY: James Wayne Maney

James Wayne Maney, 84, of Whittier, N.C., went home to his Heavenly Father Thursday, July 16, 2026. Born in Tulsa, Okla. to the late Ted and Louise Martin Maney, he had resided in the local area since 1972.

He was a kindhearted person who loved his family. He had a giving heart and connected with people very well. He also had a great love for the outdoors. He showed his love of Christ through his giving heart and kindness to others.

He was preceded in death by his niece, Terri Merritt; and nephew, Robbie Phillips.

He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Judy Maney; sons, Matthew Maney and wife Alicia, Andrew Maney and wife Christy; step children, Chris Wiggins, Penny Cody, Jamie Wiggins; grandchildren, Alexis Huskey (Drew), Mattie Butcher (Cris), Zac Maney, Colin Maney, Carson Maney, Don Bradley; great grandson, Holden Butcher; sister, Cova Armstrong; special nieces and nephews; and his dog, Mollie.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21 at Thomas Memorial Cemetery. Rev. Harley Maney will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Gideons International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214. Gideons.org