SPEAKING OF FAITH: The Old, Old Story. Part 1 of 2

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

(https://preacherspurs.com)

Scripture reference: John 3:16-21, 1 Corinthians 15:1-4, 2 Timothy 1:8-11

People who have been in ministry for years think they need to do something new, fresh, and fashionable. The truth is that nothing can be preached or taught about the true Gospel Story that gets old, worn out, or out of style. God is the same today as yesterday, and though you might know the story well and have heard it taught and preached a thousand times, there might be one person out there being called to hear it for the first time. They might even need to hear it again to take hold of their heart and spirit as they are being called in that hour, they believe. Isn’t that what we do? Isn’t that the very heart of every ministry?

We are to fulfill our calling as ministers. We don’t call people to Jesus. We don’t change people. We don’t save people. The Spirit of God does all of that. We are to teach (tell) and preach the Gospel to those God sends to us for the opportunity and divine appointment.

The following are three quotes from famous Christian men who inspired the writing of this Spur. The Spirit of God is the true inspiration. Praise Him!

If the presence of God is in the church, the church will draw the world in. If the presence of God is not in the church, the world will draw the church out.

Charles Grandison Finney

The motto of all true servants of God must be, ‘We preach Christ; and Him crucified.’ A sermon without Christ in it is like a loaf of bread without any flour in it. No Christ in your sermon, sir? Then go home and never preach again until you have something worth preaching. Written by Charles Spurgeon

Ministers often preach about the Gospel instead of preaching the Gospel. They often preach about sinners instead of preaching to them. Written by Charles Grandison Finney.

Tell me the Old, Old Story is a famous and well-known hymn by Katherine Hankey from 1866. She wrote the poem, but William Howard Doane set it to music.

Lord, God, and Father, let us not forget. Let us always remember who, what, and why we praise the Holy name of Jesus Christ, for You alone are worthy. Your story is eternal and gives life to those who hear it. Your story gives us faith, comfort, strength, and assurance. Without You, we are nothing, but with You, we are saved to eternal life. I need that reminder daily, and my prayer is that others need the Truth. Thank You, Lord. Amen.