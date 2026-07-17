Editorial Board holds July meeting, discusses A.I. content

By BROOKLYN BROWN BIGMEAT

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Editorial Board of the Cherokee One Feather held their monthly meeting on the morning of Thursday, July 16 in the Ginger Lynn Welch Poke Salad Room. The meeting was called to order at 10:01a.m.

Members present included Chairperson and Reporter Brooklyn Brown Bigmeat, Vice Chairperson and Ad Sales Coordinator Dawn Arneach, Editor Robert Jumper, Assistant Editor Scott McKie Brings Plenty. One Feather staff in attendance included Intern Ann Toineeta and Interim Subscription Clerk Tina Laws. Guests in attendance included Public Relations Officer for the Office of the Principal Chief Sheyahshe Littledave and Intern Mahala Bird.

The Executive Appointee and Legislative Appointee board positions remain vacant.

Policy amendments regarding usage of artificial intelligence (AI) proposed by Brings Plenty were tabled to the next meeting to allow the community and tribal programs to share their opinion before the Board made a decision.

The Board approved the AI policy at a previous meeting, which reads:

“E. Policy on Usage of AI (Artificial Intelligence)

The Cherokee One Feather will not use AI (artificial intelligence) in any of our work products (articles, photos, graphics, etc.)”

The proposed amendments would include:

“2. The Cherokee One Feather will not accept any flyers for dissemination that are knowingly AI-generated.”

And under the General Advertising policy:

“The following types of advertising will not be accepted…

h) Ads that are knowingly AI-generated.”

Brings Plenty and Bigmeat are in favor of approving the amendments. Jumper is opposed, and argues that rejecting AI content submitted by programs, businesses, or entities would restrict freedom of speech.

The Board voted to approve amendments to the Classified Advertising policy and Sports Coverage policy. Read the updated policies here.

The meeting adjourned at 11:01 a.m. The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. in the Ginger Lynn Welch Poke Salad Room.