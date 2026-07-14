Interior launches Electronic Probate System to modernize trust estate services for American Indian and Alaska Native Families

Department of the Interior release

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior announced on Monday, July 13 the launch of the Electronic Probate System, a secure digital platform that modernizes how probate cases are managed for American Indian and Alaska Native families across Indian Country.

For the first time, beneficiaries can engage directly with the federal government on a probate case through a secure, two-way digital platform. It replaces paper-based processing with a secure, end-to-end electronic workflow designed to improve efficiency, transparency, customer service, and government-to-government collaboration while reducing delays in the probate process.

“The Trump administration is committed to delivering a government that works for everyone, especially for families navigating the difficult loss of a loved one,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “The Electronic Probate System is a historic modernization of trust services that will end unacceptable delays and bring real transparency to Indian Country.”

The new system modernizes the federal probate process by providing a secure online experience for families and Bureau of Indian Affairs probate staff. Through a public-facing Family Portal, individuals can report a death, upload supporting documents, provide family history information, and track the status of their probate case. A companion Specialist Portal guides Bureau of Indian Affairs probate staff through each stage of case review, document validation, file preparation, and submission to the Office of Hearings and Appeals.

The Electronic Probate System also standardizes probate through clearly defined case stages and applies assisted tools that extract, organize, and validate information submitted through the portals. These capabilities reduce administrative burden while preserving full human oversight and decision-making authority. With fewer manual tasks, probate specialists can devote more time to assisting families, answering questions, and providing support during one of life’s most difficult moments.

“Every family deserves a probate process that is efficient, transparent, and worthy of the trust placed in the federal government,” said Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Billy Kirkland. “The Electronic Probate System modernizes a critical service by reducing unnecessary paperwork, improving accountability, and helping us process cases more quickly while maintaining the careful human review that these important decisions require. This investment reflects our commitment to better serving American Indian and Alaska Native families.”

During a time of grief, families should not have to wonder where a case stands or who to contact. The Electronic Probate System enables secure, real-time engagement, reduces uncertainty, and gives beneficiaries clear visibility into the status of a loved one’s estate. The result is a more compassionate, transparent, and accessible experience.

The launch of this system supports Interior’s broader effort to modernize trust services and strengthen the delivery of essential programs to tribal communities. By digitizing probate workflows, Interior expects to reduce processing delays, improve data quality, and address longstanding case backlogs.

The Trump administration is committed to making measurable improvements to the probate process so American Indian and Alaska Native families can receive trust property and interests in a timelier and more efficient manner.

Additional enhancements to the eNativeTrust platform will be introduced in future phases as the Department continues to modernize trust management services.