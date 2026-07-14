EBCI PHHS and WCU Cherokee Center partner for Culturally Based Native Health Certificate Program

Submitted by EBCI Public Health and Human Services

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) Public Health and Human Services (PHHS), in partnership with the Western Carolina University (WCU) Cherokee Center, has announced the Native Health Certificate Program. This culturally grounded educational program is designed to enhance the knowledge and skills of healthcare professionals who serve Native American communities.

The Native Health Certification Program is a 14-month interactive learning experience led by Dr. Lisa Lefler, Director of Native Health Studies at WCU. The program’s primary goal is to strengthen culturally responsive healthcare practices while increasing participants’ understanding of the unique traditions of Native American values. The program’s specialized training connects contemporary healthcare practices with traditional Native American cultural.

Currently, eight (8) healthcare and human services professionals from various departments of the EBCI PHHS are enrolled in the program. Participants include Amber Welch, Tribal In-Home Care; Christina Reed, Family Safety; Jessica “Ellen” Crowe, Tsalagi Public Health; Jolena Hill, Syringe Services; Meredith Mehaffey, Nurse Family Partnership; Robyn Wienges-Duckworth, Family Safety; Tonya Craig, Juvenile Services; and Yolanda Saunooke, Cherokee Choices.

The coursework explores Cherokee culture and history, issues in Native American health, and trauma informed care for Native children. Participants are gaining valuable insight into the cultural and social factors that influence healthcare in indigenous communities.

The WCU Native Health Certificate Program is available to EBCI PHHS employees and is the result of a collaborative partnership among PHHS Workforce Development, PHHS Performance Management, PHHS Strategic Team, and the Tribal Health Improvement Plan teams. Individuals interested in learning more about the program or future enrollment opportunities are encouraged to contact Manuel Hernandez, PHHS Training Specialist.