Brenda Crisp Reed, 82 of Cherokee, N.C., passed away after an extended illness on Sunday, July 12, 2026 surrounded by family.

Brenda was the daughter of the late Clyde and Bonnie Crisp of Bryson City.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Pam Craig, and her daughter, Tonya Craig, all of Cherokee. She is also survived by her brothers, Lewis Crisp and (Sarah); and JC Crisp, all of Bryson City.

In addition, she is survived by her seven grandchildren, Dustin Wight, Alicia Craig Bryson, Ashley Craig, and Don Craig, all of Cherokee; and Adam Sherrill, Courtney Sherrill, and Michaela Sherrill, all of Bryson City. She is also survived by her nine great-grandchildren, Hataya Maney, Gabriella Wright, Jaycelyn Wright, Kemper Bryson, Preston Roach, Dayton Roach, Chieftain Craig, Lily Sherrill, and Brylee Sherrill.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Long House Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.