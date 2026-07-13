Qualla Carving Club celebrates one-year anniversary

By BROOKLYN BROWN BIGMEAT

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Qualla Carving Club is celebrating one year since its inception. Driver Blythe, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) and a founder of the club, is excited to share what the club has accomplished so far, and what they anticipate for the future.

“The purpose of the Qualla Carving Club was to offer a weekly social where people who want to learn how to carve were given the opportunity. We also have served as a space for those that have wanted to work on their basket materials, beadwork, and stone carving,” Blythe said.

“The entire purpose for this club has been simple: We want there to be a place every week where aspiring artists or hobbyists can come out, without attendance pressure, and have that avenue to learn something new. We have supplied the tools and wood cutouts, so we are always encouraging new people to come out.”

Blythe said not only has the club served as a maker space, but several of the artists in the club have produced award-winning pieces.

“Some of the major highlights have been our own club members entering their art into competitions and placing first, second, and third in competition. What makes it even sweeter is that these pieces that are placing in competition are the pieces they have worked on in the Qualla Carving Club. We also take pride in having Dewey Owle and Davy Arch, both accomplished and revered woodcarvers, as instructors and ambassadors for this club.”

He added, “Through the work the last 12 months, we have seen Cherokee Fair and Kananesgi show pieces created in this club, and it’s even more exciting that they are created and worked on in the weekly club meetings. Dewey Owle took best of show last year in the woodcarving category and in his 60 plus years of carving and joining competitions, that was his first time getting Best of Show. The masks carved by Ryver Gunter and Corbin Wildcatt have been exceptionally well made, and we are sure both of these talented artists will take home some ribbons this year and in years to come.

With a great first year under their work belts, the club is ready for more. “We want to see this club grow and offer more than just woodcarving. We have managed to have blowgun dart making, mask making tutorials, and craft finishing techniques from coats to sanding.”

The club meets weekly at the Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) Community Building. Follow ‘Qualla Carving Club’ on Facebook to learn more.