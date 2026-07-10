OBITUARY: John William Lucord III

John William Lucord III, 86, of Henrico, Va., entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.

John was preceded in death by his parents, John M. Lucord Jr. and Pearl Huckstep.

John lived a life defined by faith, service, and devotion to his family and community. The words of Matthew 25:21 beautifully reflect the life he lived:

“Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master’s happiness!”

To those who knew him best, “good and faithful servant” described John perfectly.

Throughout his life, John dedicated himself to serving others. As a young man, he began volunteering with the Lakeside Volunteer Rescue Squad, where he faithfully served for more than 13 years. For over 45 years, he shared his knowledge and compassion as an American Red Cross First Aid Instructor, helping prepare countless individuals to care for others in times of need.

John also devoted more than 40 years to ministry. Holding a Doctorate of Divinity, he pastored and supplied several churches and faithfully served as a hospital chaplain in two communities, offering comfort, guidance, and hope to countless families during life’s most difficult moments.

Professionally, John retired after 30 years as a Federal Reserve Security Officer, serving with integrity and dedication. He was also a proud member of DeMolay for more than 50 years, where he attained the distinguished Degree of Chevalier, a testament to his lifelong commitment to leadership, service, and mentorship.

Above all, John was a devoted husband to his beloved wife, Barbara, for 64 wonderful years. Together they built a family rooted in love, faith, and unwavering support.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Barbara; his children, Greg, Patti Krzywicki, and Kenny (Anita); his grandchildren, Amanda (Mark) and Elizabeth (Kahlil); his great-grandchildren, Hudson, Owen, and Hannah; his sister, Jane; his sister-in-law, Linda; and many extended family members, friends, fellow church members, and colleagues whose lives were enriched by his kindness and faithful example.

The family finds comfort in the words of Matthew 5:4:

“Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.”

The family will receive friends on Monday, July 13 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home – Parham, 1771 N. Parham Road, Richmond, Va. 23229.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 14 at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 4210 Penick Road, Richmond, Va. 23228, with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Westhampton Memorial & Cremation Park, 10000 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23238.