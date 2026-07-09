This Week in Native News

Compiled by ANN TOINEETA

One Feather Intern

White House releases report criticizing the Smithsonian’s presentation of Native American history

The White House “released a 162-page report accusing the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History (NMAH) of promoting what it calls a politically biased interpretation of the nation’s past.” The report states that the museum’s presentations “place too much emphasis on Indigenous dispossession, slavery, and racial injustice while downplaying the nation’s founding ideals and accomplishments.”

Source: https://nativenewsonline.net/currents/white-house-report-targets-smithsonians-treatment-of-native-history-criticizes-stolen-land-narrative/

Navajo Nation approves $244.6 million investment in broadband expansion

The 25th Navajo Nation Council has approved a $244.6 million investment to expand broadband infrastructure across the Navajo Nation. This investment “reflects the Council’s commitment to expanding, improving, and modernizing broadband infrastructure in all 110 chapters across the Navajo Nation, with the goal of eventually providing reliable internet access to every household.”

Source: https://nativenewsonline.net/sovereignty/navajo-nation-council-approves-historic-244-6-million-investment-to-expand-broadband-access/

Dead By Daylight introduces new Indigenous character

Dead By Daylight, a survival horror video game, has introduced its first Indigenous survivor: Shane “Giiwewigaabaw” Wiigwaas, a member of the fictional Glass River First Nation. He is voiced by Dallas Goldtooth, “a Mdewakanton Dakota/Diné actor, writer, and activist.”

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/DaS2vBNlMCI/?img_index=1

Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation files lawsuit against Kansas Lottery

The Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation has filed a lawsuit against the Kansas Lottery. They claim the state is violating tribal sovereignty and federal law by selling lottery tickets and operating lottery machines within the Nation’s reservation boundaries. The lawsuit seeks to halt these activities.

Source: https://nativenewsonline.net/sovereignty/prairie-band-potawatomi-nation-sues-kansas-lottery-alleges-violations-of-tribal-sovereignty/

South Dakota uranium mining company restarting permitting draws criticism from opponents

The Dewey-Burdock project, a 13-year-old uranium mining proposal in Black Hills, S.D., has secured the last of its necessary federal permits after being added to “FAST-41, a federal process meant to improve coordination among permitting agencies and hold them accountable to deadlines.” The project has raised concerns about polluting local water resources and “potential impacts to historic and cultural sites in the Black Hills — land central to the spiritual beliefs and practices of many tribes,” including the Oglala Sioux Tribe, who have criticized the project.

Source: https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2026/07/05/company-proposing-black-hills-uranium-mine-eyes-state-permitting-restart-after-13-year-pause/

Arizona approves request to raise acceptable levels of arsenic at Pinyon Plain Mine

Arizona regulators have approved “a request to raise the acceptable levels of arsenic in a groundwater well at Pinyon Plain Mine near the Grand Canyon” despite opposition from the Havasupai Tribe, whose reservation is near the mine. The Pinyon Plain mine “operates on top of a water aquifer that is the sole water source for the Havasupai Tribe at the bottom of the Grand Canyon.”

Source: https://ictnews.org/news/southwest-bureau/havasupai-environmentalists-question-arizona-decision-to-allow-increased-arsenic-levels-near-grand-canyon/

Navajo Nation leaders meet to discuss uranium projects

Members of the 25th Navajo Nation Council and the Diné Uranium Remediation Advisory Commission (DURAC) met at the Cove Chapter House in Cove, Ariz. to discuss “ongoing uranium cleanup efforts across the Navajo Nation, examine new uranium development proposals, and advance recommendations aimed at protecting Diné communities from the long-term impacts of historic uranium mining.”

Source: https://nativenewsonline.net/health/navajo-leaders-review-uranium-cleanup-progress-call-for-greater-accountability-at-cove-meeting/

National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition announces new CEO

The National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition has appointed Nikki Santos as its new chief executive officer (CEO). Santos, a member of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, will “lead the organization in its mission to heal from the ongoing impacts of the U.S. Indian boarding school system through truth, justice, and Indigenous-led healing.”

Source: https://ictnews.org/news/new-ceo-announced-for-national-native-american-boarding-school-healing-coalition/

Oregon State Police tribal liaison presented with public service ambassador award

Glendon Smith, a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs, has been presented with a public service ambassador award for his work as the tribal liaison for the Oregon State Police. Smith said his work “has bridged some communication gaps between the nine tribes of Oregon and State Police.”

Source: https://ictnews.org/news/northwest-bureau/first-oregon-state-police-tribal-liaison-assist-tribes-where-they-need-help/