SPEAKING OF FAITH: Take your pick.  Part 2 of 2

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

(https://preacherspurs.com)

Scripture references: Proverbs 16:9, Isaiah 55:11, Revelation 3:7, Psalm 73:28, 2 Samuel 7:28

My instructor was a master chef, an older man who retired from the Navy as a chef on battleships and aircraft carriers. He served seamen of all ranks and became the Officer Quarters master chef. He was challenging, motivational, and an excellent teacher. When I showed him the induction (draft) notice I received in the mail, he told me that maybe I could become a cook in the military. The education of my choice was no longer an option. The following months of military school prepared me for the Vietnam War, and the Air Force seemed to have plenty of cooks. What God and the military turned me into was utterly different. I was totally out of control of my life.

Non-Christians say that’s what you can expect when ‘life’ happens. They’re not wrong – it is life, and if you are a child of God, it is a life He has called you into for a purpose. His purpose. You may or may not believe God has that kind of control or that He would do – whatever it was – to change your path. Be assured that God is sovereign and in control of you and everything else around you.

My blessing is to be able to look back over all those years. It increases my faith to know God steered my life and created the tests and tribulations, experiences, and situations that molded my character as I grew into manhood. God made and shaped me like clay to be the man He wanted. I was to serve Him as He willed for His purpose. It is a blessing to me to see how His hand has shaped and crafted my life. I know God still has control of me, and my life continues without fear as His will is the best for me.

It is possible that God hasn’t drastically changed your life in the manner described above. However, that doesn’t mean He won’t. It could all change tomorrow. That’s what this message is all about. When you give your life to Jesus and walk in the Spirit, you must expect that God’s will for you might differ from your plans. When you plan for your life, I pray that you are attuned to God’s will and that your life path is synchronized with Him.

I would be remiss not to mention those little changes in our plans that God does to provide an experience, make a divine appointment, or give you a blessing. Those times might be another discussion entirely, for God is sovereign over your whole life, including your day-to-day experiences.

God, Father, and Sovereign Lord of all the earth, bless us with Your countenance and favor. Use us to be Your hands and feet to accomplish Your will in our lives and the lives of others. Guide us, Holy Spirit, wherever we walk with You. Keep us from temptation and deliver us from evil. We ask these things in Your Heavenly name, Jesus, amen.