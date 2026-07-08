Great Smoky Mountains National Park to begin demolition of LeConte Lodge Recreation Building

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Great Smoky Mountains National Park will begin demolition of the LeConte Lodge Recreation Building on Tuesday, July 14. The concessioner of LeConte Lodge will construct a new recreation building later this year.

To support demolition efforts, the park will conduct airlifts between 9 a.m. and noon on July 14 on Mount Le Conte at the lodge. Airlift dates are subject to change pending weather conditions. Additional airlifts are planned for later this summer.

During the three-hour flight window, visitors driving US441/Newfound Gap Road near the Oconaluftee Overlook, just south of Newfound Gap, should expect temporary traffic delays while the helicopter loads and unloads materials.

During the flight window, hikers will not be permitted anywhere on the LeConte Lodge grounds due to safety regulations and quick turnaround times of the helicopter. Visitors will not be able to access LeConte Lodge gift shop, restrooms, water spigots, or food and beverage services due to their location in the safety perimeter. The LeConte Lodge gift shop and other services will reopen once the airlift operation is complete at noon.

Hikers on Mount Le Conte will have access to trails and overlooks around the mountain top during the airlift window. Flaggers will be stationed at three locations on trails near LeConte Lodge (see map) and will ask hikers to pause their hike briefly during an active airlift. A composting privy is available at the Mount Le Conte Shelter. The shelter itself is currently closed due to bear activity. Drinking water is available at the nearby spring on Trillium Gap Trail (boiling/treating recommended).

Throughout the summer, hikers and lodge guests will see construction around the lodge during the demolition and reconstruction process. Information on additional airlifts and construction will be shared as schedules are finalized.

The LeConte Lodge Recreation Building, built between the late 1960s and early 1970s, has served for more than 50 years as a gathering space and retreat for overnight guests from around the world. Exposure to harsh weather at 6,500 feet elevation has caused significant deterioration to the building, beyond what can be rehabilitated. For the safety of visitors and employees, the structure will be removed and replaced later this year.

The new recreation building will be constructed in the same character and spirit as the beloved original, continuing its legacy as a central gathering place for lodge guests.