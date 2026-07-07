OBITUARY: Rosa Linda Howard Lowe

Rosa Linda Howard Lowe, 73, of Bryson City, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, July 4, 2026. A native of Swain County, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Jessie Walker Howard.

She was preceded in death by her children’s father, David Allen Lowe.

She is survived by her children, Jeffery Allen Lowe (Christy Leigh), Phillip Brian Lowe (Mariah Shea); grandchildren, Ashley Ramey (Bruce), Taylor Woodard (Milton), Auburn McDaniel (Derick), Morgan Wiggins, Hannah Sneed (Seth), Trey Lowe-Bowman, Isabel Lowe; seven great grandchildren; siblings, Marcia Hollifield (Eddie), Judy Blevins (Jim), Charlie Howard (Sandy), Eugene Howard (Suzanne), Denis Howard; and an abundance of special nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, July 9 in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. Burial will be at Holly Springs Cemetery #2.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.