LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Enjoyable experience at Eastern Band Cherokee Pow Wow

I just wanted to thank you for allowing us to visit the Qualla Boundary and Cherokee this past weekend. My family came to the pow wow, and it was amazing. I think it is so important for our children to understand the real history of this country both good and bad. I think it is important for them to know about the beautiful culture that was on this land before our government tried to erase it. I just wanted to let you know that I am so grateful you opened up your land to us so my children could experience what they did this weekend.

With all the respect in the world,

Jacob Wynn

Marietta, Ohio