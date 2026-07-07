Cherokee Youth Council explores Cherokee History and Leadership in Chattanooga

Submitted by the Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – 17 members of the Cherokee Youth Council recently traveled to Chattanooga, Tenn. recently for an overnight trip that gave them the opportunity to learn more about Cherokee history and culture while also practicing leadership and independence.

Their first stop was Ross’s Landing, a place deeply connected to Cherokee history. Along the Tennessee River, they learned about Dragging Canoe, who stood firm in defense of Cherokee homelands, and Principal Chief John Ross, whose leadership guided the Cherokee Nation through one of its most difficult times. They also discussed the Trail of Tears and how the area was used for the water routes during Removal.

CYC also visited the Tennessee Aquarium, Rock City, and Ruby Falls. Each place gave them a chance to experience something new together, from learning about different ecosystems and conservation to exploring natural rock formations and an underground waterfall.

On their way home, they stopped at Red Clay State Historic Park, the last seat of the Cherokee national government before Removal. A guided tour with Ranger Young led them through the grounds, where they learned about the significance of the site, the Eternal Flame, and the Blue Hole Spring. They also learned about the significance of tobacco and going to water in Cherokee culture and spirituality.

Beyond the sites visited, the trip itself was an important learning experience. Traveling together required them to be responsible, aware of each other, and independent in ways that build real leadership skills. They had to manage time, support one another, and represent their community in public spaces.