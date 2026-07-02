This Week in Native News

Compiled By ANN TOINEETA

One Feather Intern

New Indigenous-led whale watching tour in Seattle

A new Indigenous-led whale watching tour in downtown Seattle, Wash. is now being offered every Tuesday through July 21. The tour is produced by Taproot Travel Co., “a Native-led organization launched in May that was created to connect people to Indigenous homelands through immersive cultural experiences.”

Source: https://ictnews.org/news/northwest-bureau/indigenous-led-whale-watching-tour-now-offered-in-seattle/

Makah Tribe applies for permit to hunt grey whales

The Makah Tribe, located at Neah Bay on the northwest coast of Washington, is now awaiting approval for a permit that would allow the tribe to hunt grey whales. This permit is part of an effort “to revive a culturally significant tradition of whaling.”

Source: https://www.cbc.ca/news/indigenous/makah-tribe-grey-whale-hunt-permit-9.7250557

National Native American Hall of Fame announces 2026 class of inductees

The National Native American Hall of Fame has announced its 2026 class of inductees: “U.S. Congressman Tom Cole (Chickasaw Nation), educator and former Montana legislator Carol Juneau (Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation), pioneering attorney Arlinda Locklear (Lumbee Tribe), longtime tribal leader Richard Milanovich (Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians), Indian gaming advocate Ernie Stevens Jr. (Oneida Nation of Wisconsin), and lacrosse superstar Lyle Thompson (Onondaga Nation).”

Source: https://nativenewsonline.net/sovereignty/national-native-american-hall-of-fame-announces-2026-inductees/

Lawsuit threatens the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act

The Pacific Legal Foundation has filed a lawsuit that says “the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, which sets aside land for those who have at least 50 percent Hawaiian blood quantum, is unconstitutional.” This system, which is more than a century old, allows those with a Hawaiian blood quantum of at least 50 percent to “apply for a 99-year lease for $1 a year.”

Source: https://ictnews.org/news/a-lawsuit-challenges-hawaii-homestead-leases-limited-to-those-with-50-percent-hawaiian-blood/

Indigenous hockey player selected first overall in NHL draft

Gavin Mckenna, a member of the Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in Nation, was selected first overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs at the National Hockey League (NHL) draft in Buffalo, N.Y. “Mckenna has been the presumptive No. 1 choice for more than a year. He has had a standout junior career and then committed to Penn State and signed the biggest hockey contract in college hockey history.”

Source: https://ictnews.org/sports/gavin-mckenna-second-indigenous-player-to-go-no-1-in-nhl-draft/

Major labor organizations endorse Deb Haaland for New Mexico governor

The New Mexico State Council of Machinists and Aerospace Workers and the New Mexico Federation of Labor have announced their endorsement for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deb Haaland, who is a member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe. “The labor groups cited Haaland’s record of supporting workers and advocating for fair wages, workplace protections, and economic opportunities for New Mexicans.”

Source: https://nativenewsonline.net/currents/new-mexico-labor-unions-endorse-deb-haaland-for-governor/

OAS-IA will be providing $2.4 million in Tribal Tourism Grants

The Office of the Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs (OAS-IA) is now “accepting applications for $2.4 million in Tribal Tourism Grants aimed at helping Tribal Nations expand tourism visibility and increase visitation to existing tribal tourism destinations.” The funding “will provide grants ranging from $200,000 to $300,000 to 10 tribes or tribal organizations.”

Source: https://nativenewsonline.net/sovereignty/indian-affairs-announces-2-4-million-in-tribal-tourism-grants-to-boost-visitation-and-economic-growth/

HOSH partners with NDN Girls Book Club on new collection

HOSH, a clothing brand that works with Indigenous artists, and NDN Girls Book Club, an initiative that “focuses on expanding access to literature, programming, and support for Native youth,” have collaborated on a new six-piece clothing collection. The proceeds will fund NDN Girls Book Club’s “cross-country mobile book program built to deliver resources, workshops, and community programming directly to Native communities nationwide.”

Source: https://nativenewsonline.net/arts-entertainment/hosh-teams-up-with-ndn-girls-book-club-on-limited-capsule-collection-supporting-native-literacy-initiative/

Indigenous band to perform at California music festival

Deerlady, an experimental Indigenous band, will be performing at the High Sierra Music Festival in Grass Valley, Calif. this weekend. The band is fronted by Mali Obomsawin, a member of the Odanak Abenaki First Nation.

Source: https://www.highsierramusic.com/lineup/deerlady

Washington State University Athletics partners with Colville Tribes for new sponsorship

Washington State University Athletics is partnering with the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation for a five-year, $8.43 million partnership. Among other things, this partnership will include integrating Colville Tribes jersey patches on all WSU athletic uniforms, a donation to youth clinics in tribal communities and an AAU tribal tournament, and plans for “a video series documenting the relationships between its student-athletes and tribal youth, along with designated Colville Tribes entitlement games across multiple sports.”

Source: https://nativenewsonline.net/arts-entertainment/wsu-athletics-signs-historic-partnership-with-colville-tribes-largest-sponsorship-deal-in-program-history/

Oklahoma tribal entities awarded $1.6 million for housing

Five tribal entities in Oklahoma were awarded $1.6 million through the Native American Housing Initiatives (NAHI) Grants Program. “The NAHI program provides grant funding to federally recognized tribes and tribally designated housing entities to support housing initiatives benefiting tribal communities across Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, and Oklahoma.”

Source: https://nativenewsonline.net/currents/five-oklahoma-tribal-entities-awarded-1-6-million-for-housing/

Two Indigenous candidates have won their Democratic primary elections for Colorado

Consuelo Redhorse, a member of the Navajo Nation, won the Colorado House of Representatives District 13 Democratic primary. Gabriel Cervantes, a descendant of the Coahuiltecan and Nahua peoples, won the Colorado House District 31 Democratic primary.

Source: https://ictnews.org/politics/election-2026/native-candidates-advance-in-colorado-primary/

Oxford English Dictionary adds new entries related to Indigenous people

The Oxford English Dictionary (OED) has added two entries related to Indigenous people: “kokum,” meaning grandmother or elderly woman in Cree, and “land acknowledgement,” which is a “formal written or spoken statement to recognize and honour the original Indigenous inhabitants of land that was subsequently colonized and on which an event or activity takes place, or an institution is located.”

Source: https://www.cbc.ca/news/entertainment/elbows-up-added-oxford-english-dictionary-9.7254033

Powwows across the country this weekend:

63rd Annual Northern Cheyenne Chiefs Powwow

Lame Deer, Mont. July 2-5

154th Annual Quapaw Nation Powwow

Quapaw, Okla. July 2-5

Kiowa Tia-Piah Society Annual Celebration

Fort Cobb, Okla. July 2-4

105th Annual Mashpee Wampanoag Powwow

Mashpee, Mass. July 3-5

49th Annual 4th of July Powwow

Owyhee, Nev. July 3-5

Chief Little Shell Memorial Powwow

Dunseith, N.D. July 3-5

Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians Powwow

Cherokee, N.C. July 3-5

Native Directions Inc. Presents: Three Rivers Indian Lodge 46th Annual Powwow

Manteca, Calif. July 3-5

Salut Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians 44th Annual Bahweting Homecoming Powwow

Salut Ste. Marie, Mich. July 3-5

Sisseton Wahpeton Annual Oyate

Sisseton, S.D. July 3-5

Cheroenhaka (Nottoway) Indian Tribe 37th Green Corn Powwow

Courtland, Va. July 4

Source: https://calendar.powwows.com/by-year/?pno=3