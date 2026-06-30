June report from Aniwodihi (Painttown) Rep. Michael Stamper

Hello everyone,

This is my Council Report for the month of June. I apologize for the delay in submitting this month’s report, and I will work to ensure timelier submissions and publications moving forward. As summer settles in, I encourage everyone to slow down and savor the everyday joys around us. We often rush through life and forget to appreciate the people we cherish and the moments we share. Don’t let work or other obligations overshadow the time you have with loved ones.

As always, my report follows the standard format below.

Community Events

July 3-5 – EBCI 4th of July Pow Wow

An annual Pow Wow held at the old Cherokee high school site. Emcees include Rob Daugherty and Jace Whitehouse.

Time: Open Friday 5 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday 12 p.m. Location: Acquoni Expo Center, Cherokee N.C.

July 10 – Rally for Recovery

An annual community event held to celebrate recovery with special guest speaker, Brandon Novak.

Time: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Location: Peaches Squirrel Sports & Recreation Complex (Birdtown Gym)

Project Updates

Recently Completed Projects

This list will be updated as additional projects are completed throughout the 2026 calendar year.

Projects Currently Underway or Nearing Completion

Nvdiyeli Trail

No updates for this month. Still awaiting a confirmation for final ribbon cutting unveiling the completed project to the public. More updates will come when the dates are set. All of leadership thanks the public for their patience during this time.

Ceremonial Grounds

As you drive by, you will begin to see more and more progress take place that can give visual to the future shape of the grounds. Take time to self-document this process because one day we will all look back and reminisce on the growth of our beautiful town. These updates are progressing, even if they seem like small changes in the short term.

Multipurpose Facility (Old High School Site)

While there are no substantial updates to this project at this time, please understand that this project is moving at the necessary speeds to coincide with budgets and speeds of other projects. During the next few months, the Tribe will begin the next phase of the water and sewer upgrades to Acquoni road. Please be patient as these upgrades take place.

New Restroom Facilities for the Historical Area (Indian Village and Fire Mountain Trails)

Designs have been approved and the bid process is complete. The next phase will include evaluating the project’s scope to reduce costs while maintaining necessary upgrades to the facilities. (No substantial updates to this project for the month of June)

Ordinances Under Consideration

(Ordinances that have been passed, withdrawn, or killed will not appear on this list.)

Amendments to election laws

Establishing an Elk Hunting Season

Updating laws on the assignment of possessory holdings

Regulating the caging of bears on Tribal land

Clarifying Cherokee Code regarding UTV use on approved roads

An ordinance amending CC Chapter 41 defining different types of ownership of a possessory holding

An ordinance creating CC Chapter 47C to establish Tribal Realty Services in the code

An ordinance to amend CC Chapter 19-7 in regards to public nuisance

Work Sessions

Upcoming Work Sessions

July 30

9 a.m. – Minors Trust Fund

Monthly Update for Readers

This month’s update focuses on the economy around us—how it affects you as an individual (micro) and the Tribe as a whole (macro). June marks the halfway point of the year, which means Tribal Leadership receives plenty of scrutiny (and occasionally gratitude) for the Tribe’s financial standing. Some of that criticism is fair, and some of it is not. My goal is to offer clarity on what leadership can control and what falls outside our reach.

Percapita Distribution: The Starting Point

Let’s begin with the simplest and most common question: percapita distribution.

Without revealing the formula behind our Tribe’s long‑term success, I can share what is already widely known. The majority of our distributions come from gaming profits. Historically, our two tribal casinos have performed exceptionally well. Their success has allowed us to build the economic powerhouse we see today in Western North Carolina. We are the largest single employer west of Asheville—an achievement that did not happen by accident. Leadership played a critical role, and you, the voters, chose the leaders who helped turn that vision into reality.

How Casino Budgets Actually Work

To understand whether criticism toward leadership is fair, it’s important to know how casino budgeting works for both the Cherokee and Murphy properties.

The Principal Chief nominates Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise (TCGE) board members, and Tribal Council confirms them through a legislative vetting process. Once confirmed, nominees are appointed to the TCGE board, which consists of five members serving five‑year terms, with a maximum of two terms.

This board approves the operating budgets for both casino properties. These budgets determine expenses and projected revenues for the upcoming year—decisions that ultimately shape the Tribe’s financial future. Every operational expense creates ripple effects that influence the bottom line.

Each month, the properties reconcile revenue and determine whether distributions are available. When they are, the profits are split 50/50. Half goes directly to tribal members through percapita/Genwell. This split is mandated by tribal law and approved by the Indian Gaming Commission. Leadership cannot alter it, and all funds are audited to ensure proper handling.

The remaining 50 percent is divided as follows:

41 percent to tribal operations

4.5 percent to Cherokee Indian Hospital Association

4.5 percent to Cherokee Central Schools

The Weight of Responsibility

The TCGE board carries a tremendous responsibility. They approve annual budgets, review weekly expenses, and make decisions that directly impact day‑to‑day operations. Every choice centers on one priority: the long‑term success of the business and, ultimately, tribal distribution.

I’ve personally witnessed difficult conversations between the board and management—especially during economic downturns. These decisions are never made lightly. They are always rooted in what is best for the Tribe.

Marketing, for example, is a major expense. It’s costly, but it produces measurable returns by bringing customers to Cherokee. Other expenses—maintenance, EVS, security—may not generate immediate revenue, but they are essential. These teams rarely receive the praise they deserve, yet they are the first to be noticed when something goes wrong. Their work is foundational to our success.

The TCGE board shoulders the burden of protecting our livelihood through these decisions. They work closely and effectively with leadership, and communication between them has always been strong.

Is Leadership Being Fairly Criticized?

Whether leadership deserves criticism for the Tribe’s financial standing is a complicated question.

Should elected officials micromanage board decisions? Should they be more hands‑on? It’s difficult to say—and even harder to imagine what that would look like in practice. The reality is that external economic conditions often play a larger role in casino performance than any internal decision.

High gas prices, rising travel costs, and increased cost of living all reduce customers’ expendable income. When people have less money to spend, fewer of them travel to “try their luck.” These factors are beyond the control of leadership or the TCGE board.

Gratitude and Perspective

I am proud of our TCGE and TGC board members. They work tirelessly to ensure our properties operate in a way that gives the Tribe the best chance for continued success. I also want to extend sincere gratitude to every casino employee. Each one plays a vital role in the advantages we enjoy as tribal members.

We are a blessed people. With strong leadership, experienced board members, and a growing base of knowledgeable enrolled members, our future remains bright. The economic slump should not overshadow the progress Cherokee continues to make.

Our solid foundation has allowed both legislative and executive branches to invest in new areas that are beginning to bear fruit—returns we will see in the near future. Patience is a tool too few of us practice, but it is essential. Continue asking questions of your leadership, but also allow time for results.

The future is still bright for our Tribe. Do not let a struggling economy dim the light that Cherokee continues to create.

Michael Stamper

Tribal Council Representative

Painttown Community

828-736-6192

mikestamper@ebci-nsn.gov