OBITUARY: Lillie Mae George Larch

Lillie Mae George Larch, 88, of Cherokee, N.C., passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at Tsali Care Center, surrounded by her children.

Lillie was the daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin George and Sallie Mae Seay, and she was born in Cherokee, N.C., on Feb. 24, 1938. In addition to her parents, Lillie is preceded in death by her sister, Iva Lee George; her husband of 51 years, William Daniel “Bill” Larch Jr.; her granddaughters, Michele Lee Miles and Samantha Renee Larch; and her great-granddaughter, Kimber Marie Miles.

She is survived by her three children, Iva Larch Mills (David Mills), William Daniel Larch III, and Juliet Larch Ferguson (Neil Ferguson), all of Cherokee, N.C., as well as her nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, with one on the way, all of whom she loved dearly.

As a teenager, Lillie joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she was a devout member of the Cherokee Ward. She had a strong testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ and knew her Savior.

After high school, Lillie attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, for two years, where she studied Elementary Education. She then returned to Cherokee, where she married Bill Larch, who was an active member of the United States Air Force. Lillie and Bill relocated to Germany and traveled extensively during his service. While raising three children, Lillie began her career in the Virginia educational system as a teacher’s aide in the early 70s, here at home in Cherokee. She returned to school to earn her bachelor’s degree and began her career as a licensed teacher in the 80s. Soon after, she obtained her master’s degree in early childhood development from Western Carolina University and continued teaching in Cherokee until her retirement in 2008. Lillie also served as the National President of NAIWA and loved serving with her NAIWA sisters and being active in her community.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 2 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Hwy 441 in Whittier. The family will be receiving friends prior to the funeral, beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at the Larch Family Cemetery on Adam’s Creek.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements