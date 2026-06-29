OBITUARY: Jean Marie (Derry) Curren

Jean Marie (Derry) Curren was born July 1, 1932 to Albert and Irene Derry and raised in Newtown, Pa. After a long battle with illness, she fell asleep in death peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at the age of 93, in Sylva, N.C.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Irene Derry; brothers, John Derry, Butch Derry; and loving husbands, Homer Phillips, Louis Curren.

Being the granddaughter of the late Russel Driver, from Big Cove, she was a member of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians.

She is survived by her sisters, Pat Derry and Darlene Derry; her children, Joanne Priester (Keith), Homer Phillips, Sherry Guarnieri (Anthony) and Bradley Phillips; along with 12 Grandchildren and 19 Great Grandchildren.

She was very devoted to all her family and friends, and always encouraged everyone to do things Jehovah’s way, often saying, “Always do the right thing.”

In 1955, after experiencing the loving brotherhood from complete strangers while attending a convention in New York City at Yankee Stadium, Jean told her sister Pat, “This is the truth, Pat. I want to become one of Jehovah’s Witness!”

As soon as she arrived home in New Jersey, she was baptized in the Delaware River.

Afterwards, arrangements were made for her bi­ble study with Lolly Cross. And because of her zeal and love for Jehovah, she helped many people in the family, as well as in the community, to learn the truth about God and become Jehovah’s Witness.

Some of her passions were playing the piano, tennis, being a nurse, showing generous hospitality, and of course, reading the bible every day and sharing in the door-to-door ministry.

We will all dearly miss her laughter and sense of humor. And, most of all, we won’t forget her steadfastness despite years of illness and trials.

Jean remained faithful and said, “I never gave up on Jehovah.”

Her Memorial will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 864 West Piney Mountain Road, Whittier, N.C. 28789 on Sunday, July 5 at 4 p.m.