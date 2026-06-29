Beloved Man honored in Hayesville

By DAWN ARNEACH

One Feather Ad Sales Coordinator

HAYESVILLE, N.C. – Davy Arch, Beloved Man of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, was honored during the Open House and Annual Meeting of the Friends of the Moss Memorial Library in Hayesville, N.C. on Sunday, June 28. Darry Wood, who made a display for the Library entitled “The Young Cherokee Hunter”, presented Beloved Man Davy Arch with a blanket.

Wood worked with Rob Tiger, of Hayesville, to write a grant from Blue Ridge National Heritage to help fund the creation of the display. The grant was not awarded.

Tiger shared this news with Beloved Man Arch and noted his response was, “Tell Darry to go ahead and build it. I will fund it.”

The display is a full-sized mannequin, dressed in 1800s style Cherokee clothing complete with a blowgun and darts.

After everyone had a chance to see the display, Beloved Man Arch and Wood talked about the process of making a blowgun from rivercane and the process for making the darts as well. While Wood pulled out the thistle, locust splint and sinew, and proceeded to show how the process is done, Beloved Man Arch explained each step, from how to hold the thistle in your hand, along with the locust splint and how to control the sinew and roll the splint to place the thistle on the locust splint.

To show that it truly was a working dart, Wood got his blowgun and shot the dart at a target across the room. To end the event, both he and Beloved Man Arch each shot a few darts at the target.

To see the new display, visit the Moss Memorial Library located at 26 Anderson St. in Hayesville, N.C.