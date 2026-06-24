The Qualla Boundary Public Library’s summer reading program is something to roar about 

By ANN TOINEETA

One Feather Intern

CHEROKEE, N.C. – This summer, the Qualla Boundary Public Library has transformed into Jurassic Park for their 2026 Summer Reading Challenge, “Unearth a Story.” With snacks, crafts, prizes, and more, this year’s dinosaur themed program is holding events every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the library from now until July 27.

Open to all ages, the program encourages people to read and engage with topics in an exciting and creative way. Each week has a different theme and craft, with this week’s being “Digging for Info” where readers learn about paleontology and archaeology. Snacks are given out at the beginning of every event as well. As for the reading part of the program, everyone who fills out a sheet recording their reading time and turns it into the library will be entered into a raffle for a prize.

Chi Shipman, Qualla Boundary Public Library manager, said they want this program to encourage the community, especially children, to read and come to the library.

“Our goals are really to get people excited about coming in the library and visiting and seeing what all we do because we don’t just do reading,” she said. “We do a lot of cultural crafts. We do book clubs for the adults, and we do other programming. So, really getting people in the library and seeing what we have to offer, but then also getting the kids excited about reading because it is very important for them to start reading at a young age.”

Amy PostOak, the library assistant, echoed this sentiment and said that it’s a fun way to keep kids reading.

“It’s getting kids in and seeing that they can have fun with all this and trying to promote reading throughout the summer because we don’t want that summer slide.”

How to join and participate:

Pick up a summer reading log at the library or sign up online @ https://quallalib.beanstack.com/reader365

Read, read, read!

Record your reading until July 27

Report your reading to the library for an entry into the prize raffle

Attend a summer event at the library – every Tuesday, drop-in hours are between 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Visit the Library in person on Acquoni Road in Cherokee, N.C. or call (828) 359-6725 for more information.