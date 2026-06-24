SPEAKING OF FAITH: Take your pick. Part 1 of 2

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

(https://preacherspurs.com)

Scripture references: Proverbs 16:9, Isaiah 55:11, Revelation 3:7, Psalm 73:28 , 2 Samuel 7:28

God, through His Word and us, accomplishes what He intends. God’s sovereignty is manifested either by divine intervention or the leading of the Spirit. He creates and changes man’s destiny through man’s free will. Other times His will changes our destination by opening doors that none can shut and closing doors only He can open.

Often we intend to do one thing, and the outcome is another. I love those stories people tell about how their lives were changed instantly. God’s sovereignty reigns in our lives. Sometimes we accept it; other times, we fight it. Then there are times when we have no choice in the matter. People should consider all those times when God makes a different pick for our future. It isn’t good luck or bad luck; it’s God. Christians should expect His will and prepare to accept His will.

Consider the story in the Bible of Mary and Joseph. They intended to get married and live happily ever after. Then God, through His messengers, changed their lives in ways they could not have imagined. God has a way of getting His way through changing our ways. Maybe you have a story like that.

You can take your pick on anything, but the Lord gets His way when you have given your life to Him. If you have earnestly told the Lord that your life is His to use, hang on! You had better have meant it because He will use you for His glory and your blessing.

Think of a time when you had plans to do one thing, and God took control and changed your plans. I’m talking about life-changing plans. Maybe something has happened in your life that you didn’t expect or happened entirely out of your control. A list of possible life-changing events would be too numerous and unique to record. But, if one or more happens to you, you’ll know.

The change He set into my life altered my entire life’s path. Becoming a chef was my life’s ambition. I liked cooking and preparing food, baking, and fry-cooking. I was good at it because my first several high school jobs were cooking short orders at restaurants. I desired to become a chef by attending a local culinary college in my town. It was a well-established vocational school, turning out some excellent chefs. While attending there, my grades and progress allowed me to look forward to a bright future doing what I enjoyed. Then the bottom fell out. Life-changing news came to me in the mail that required me to leave the program three-quarters through the course.

God, Father, and Sovereign Lord of all the earth, bless us with Your countenance and favor. Use us to be Your hands and feet to accomplish Your will in our lives and the lives of others. Guide us, Holy Spirit, wherever we walk with You. Keep us from temptation and deliver us from evil. We ask these things in Your Heavenly name, Jesus, amen.