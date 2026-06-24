ON THE SIDELINES: Coach Briggs’ legacy of compassion and dedication will be felt for years to come

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Kent Briggs, Coach Briggs to many of us, will be remembered as a man dedicated to helping young people reach their full potential. He led. He mentored. He inspired. He dreamed.

Coach Briggs passed away on Friday, June 19, 2026. His legacy will remain.

He coached the Tsalagi Anitsvyasdi (Cherokee Braves) from 2014-19. The program flourished during his tenure which included the first and only football state championship in Cherokee High School history in 2017.

It was on a cold, snowy December day at North Carolina State University’s Carter-Finley Stadium that his encouragement and belief in the players culminated in the Tsalagi Anitsvyasdi lifting that trophy.

Cherokee Central Schools spoke of his impact in a statement on June 20, 2026, “With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our legendary State Champion Cherokee Braves Football Coach, Kent Briggs. Coach Briggs changed countless lives at Cherokee High School through his unwavering dedication to mentoring, coaching, and building lasting relationships. He was a powerful motivator, a loyal friend, and a father figure to many of his players. He taught them to overcome obstacles with strength, grit, and determination in pursuit of greatness. Coach Briggs exemplified resilience and embodied the true heart of a Brave. ᏍᎩ to you, Coach Briggs. You will always hold a special place in our hearts. Fly high, Coach.”

Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks praised Coach Briggs’ dedication in a statement on June 21, 2026, “It is with a heavy heart that I join our community in mourning the loss of Coach Kent Briggs. Coach Briggs dedicated so much to Cherokee High School, our students, and our community. While many will remember him for the championships and success on the football field, those who knew him best will remember the way he invested in people.

The impact Coach Briggs had on Cherokee cannot be measured by wins and losses alone. His legacy lives on in the generations of former players, students, and families whose lives were touched by his guidance, encouragement, and friendship. His commitment to developing student-athletes also continued at Western Carolina University, where he shared the same passion for mentoring and helping young people succeed. On behalf of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, I extend my deepest condolences to Coach Briggs’ family, friends, former players, fellow coaches, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Western Carolina University’s Athletic Program issued a statement following his passing. “Western Carolina Athletics and Catamount football were saddened to learn Friday evening of the passing of former quarterback, assistant coach, and head coach Kent Briggs. An assistant coach for nine seasons, Briggs, 68, was the head coach at his alma mater from 2002 through 2007. A true Catamount, Briggs spent 15 of his 36-year coaching career at Western Carolina, including the six seasons as the head coach.”

Eight years ago, Coach Briggs was named an Honorary Member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). During its regular session on March 1, 2018, Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) passed unanimously Res. No. 143 (2018), which was submitted by his players – no surprise there, the respect they have for him is immense.

That legislation reads, “Mr. Kent Briggs has given selflessly and built a strong foundation for our students and athletes through his empathy, encouragement, determination, commitment, and enthusiasm as he inspires our students to reach down into their souls to bring forth their very best. Despite his recent health and battle with cancer, he continued to be present for our students and athletes as a coach, leader, and mentor. His inspiration and motivation have created more than a team. He has created a family.”

Following being bestowed the honor, Coach Briggs noted, “I’m completely without words. This is the greatest honor I’ve ever had or will ever have…I don’t know what to say except for I’m very, very proud and very honored, and I will do all I can do to uphold the representation of being part of this Tribe.”

He was a man passionate about football, but, more importantly, he was passionate about life and helping student-athletes build a positive life. Even if the team had lost every single game during his tenure, we’d still be remembering Coach Briggs as a man of integrity and encouraging words for everyone.

His feelings towards the EBCI and the Cherokee community are illustrated in the ending of a letter to the community he submitted to the One Feather following his retirement. “I want to thank the Cherokee people and community for all the love that they have given me. I consider becoming an Honorary Member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians my highest honor that I will ever be bestowed.”