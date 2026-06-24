OBITUARY: Kent (Coach) Briggs

Sept. 22, 1957 – June 19, 2026

With strong roots and deep love for western North Carolina communities, coach leaves behind a legacy in resilience, strength, kindness and loyalty.

Even up to his final days, Kent lived by Rocky’s quote…“It ain’t about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward; how much you can take and keep moving forward.”

Coach fought and truly battled cancer off and on for the last 20 years. You might have been part of one of those rounds with cancer. You have probably witnessed a form of strength, of resilience, of hard-headedness, of advocacy, of sorrow and of joy…you have witnessed the winning and losing and his unwavering character during both… in one of those rounds with life likely you cheered, you provided, you prayed, you rallied, you showed you played hard for, or you held his hand. One of the last things I heard my dad communicate was how he appreciated the people who helped him. So, thank you and he loves you.

Though Kent was a son, brother, father and friend; he had a coach’s heart. Briggs found purpose, pride and joy in teaching and coaching young people to be the best that they could be.

Kent will be missed during his family’s traditions, at WCU football games, and during the good times by people who knew him. Some of Kent’s remains will be spread at his favorite places and laid to rest in the middle of WCU campus at the Briggs family plot at Cullowhee Methodist Church next to his son, Cody and close to his hero, coach Bob Waters.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Briggs; daughter, Alex Briggs Allison his son-in-law, Sam Allison and their son, Briggs Allison. He was preceded in death by his parents, Violet and Corkey Briggs and his son, Cody Kent Briggs.

Service will be on Saturday, June 27 at 1:30 p.m. at the Biltmore Church at East Asheville 801 Fairview Rd, Asheville, N.C. 28803 The family invites you to come early from 11:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m. for opportunities to socialize. Kent grew up in East Asheville, and we are closing out his life there too.

In lieu of flowers, please take yourself out to dinner and enjoy a meal and appreciate the goodness of food and quality time with the people you love

Appalachian Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.