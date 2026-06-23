OBITUARY: John Lawrence Laney Jr.

John Lawrence Laney Jr., 59, of Cherokee, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2026, after a period of declining health.

John was born Dec. 7, 1966 to the late John Lawrence Laney and Ataloa Welch Laney. He attended Valley Day School and Andrews High School. He attended Cherokee First Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Kamie Helen Calhoun; and his nephews, Justin Hayes Calhoun and Thomas Pheasant.

He is survived by brother, William Laney of Cherokee; sisters, Sherry Laney and Leitha (Dannie) Calhoun, both of Cherokee; Ataloa and (James) Anderson of Bensalem, Pa.; Tonyah Rivers of Mastic, New York; and Denise (Austin) Cochran of Marble, N.C. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

John loved to travel, and he loved the Lord

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 26 at Cherokee First Baptist Church with Pastor Rick Eddings officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the church before the service. All singers are welcome to attend.

Long House Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements