OBITUARY: Sara Jane Lambert

Sara Jane Lambert, 85, of Cherokee, N.C., passed away and went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, after a brief hospital stay at Cherokee Indian Hospital.

She was born on March 4, 1941, to the late Guy Lambert and Margaret Reed Lambert of Washington’s Creek Road. She was the oldest of four and spoke only Cherokee at home. Her favorite hobbies throughout her life were crossword puzzles, crafting, hiking, and skiing. After graduating from high school, she moved to Oakland, Calif., and earned her diploma and license from Don’s Beauty School of Hair Styling in March 1964. On May 24, 1990, she earned her associate’s degree in accounting from Southwestern Technical College (now Southwestern Community College). Her career included work as a finance officer with the EBCI and in state and federal offices. She was also an enumerator for the U.S. Census Bureau.

Sara was preceded in death by her significant other, Samson Bigmeat, and her beloved nephews, Ernest Delbert Lambert, Gary David Lambert, Jr., and Micheal Dean Lambert, as well as her great-nephew, Micah “Spud” Lambert.

She is survived by her beloved daughter, Margarita Wolfe (fiancé, John D. Crowe); two granddaughters, Sarina and Cierra Wolfe; brothers, Ernest L. Lambert and Gary David Lambert Sr.; sister, Marie L. Junaluska; and many nieces and nephews. Her special friends are Teresa “Treet” Mele and Ed Bushyhead.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24 at Macedonia Baptist Church, with Pastor Noah Crowe officiating. Burial will follow at Jimmy Reed Cemetery on Washington’s Creek Road. The family will receive friends at Macedonia Baptist Church beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23.

Pallbearers will be Jake Lambert, Kyle Sneed, Jace Wachacha, Corey Wachacha, David Wachacha, and John Crowe.

A fellowship dinner will follow the burial services at the Wolftown Community Building.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.