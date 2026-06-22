OBITUARY: Howard “Skipper” Vincent Sneed

Howard “Skipper” Vincent Sneed, 85, of the Painttown Community in Cherokee, N.C., passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2026.

Born on March 2, 1941, Skipper lived a life rooted in faith, family, service, and love for others. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend. He shared 64 wonderful years of marriage with the love of his life, Rosie Sneed. Together, they built a family that was the pride and joy of his life. Throughout his life, Skipper faithfully served his community through his work with the Cherokee Boys Club, Cherokee Transit, and childcare transportation, where he spent many years as a driver and bus driver. His dedication, reliability, and caring spirit touched countless lives throughout the Cherokee community. More than anything, Skipper was a man of unwavering faith and devotion to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A longtime member of Acquoni Baptist Church, he faithfully served as a deacon for many years. He lived his faith daily and shared the love of Christ with everyone he met. His life was a testament to humility, kindness, compassion, and service. Skipper will be remembered for his steadfast dedication to God, his love for his family, and the example he set as an outstanding son, husband, father, brother, and friend. His gentle spirit, strong faith, and caring heart leave a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire all who knew him.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Rosie Sneed; six children; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Carla Ballew, Patsy Lambert, and Louise Welch; and numerous extended family members and friends who will cherish his memory.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 26 at Acquoni Baptist Church, with burial immediately following at Sneed Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 25 at Acquoni Baptist Church.

Though he has departed from this earthly life, the love, faith, and wisdom he shared will remain forever in the hearts of those who loved him.

“Well done, good and faithful servant.” – Matthew 25:23

Long House Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.