SPEAKING OF FAITH: Surprise! Part 2 of 2

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

(https://preacherspurs.com)

Scripture references: 1 Chronicles 16:34, James 1:17, Ephesians 2:10, 1 Timothy 4:4, Romans 8:28, Philippians 2:13, 1 Corinthians 2:14, Lamentations 3:25, Romans 6:23

Now, for the flip side. How do you judge all those who aren’t as fortunate as you? Were they born under a bad star? Are they not as intelligent, pretty, strong, talented, or rich? It sucks for them, huh? What conceit! Right there is the type of unrighteous pride that God hates. He’s the giver of life; you can’t take the credit for yourself while spewing judgment upon others. God doesn’t make trash lives.

“For every creature of God is good, and nothing is to be rejected, if it be received with thanksgiving” 1 Timothy 4:4

“And we know that to them that love God all things work together for good, even to them that are called according to his purpose.” Romans 8:28

The last few things I want to point out are that maybe God hasn’t gifted you or someone you know with a realized talent ‘yet.’ He wills and provides skills when His Spirit fills those upon accepting Jesus as Lord and Savior. He promises that. He wants you to serve Him, and He will provide you with the talents to do that. I’m not saying He will turn you into a superstar and you’ll become rich and famous; I’m saying, He will give you what He wants you to use to glorify Him and provide you with a complete and blessed life.

“for it is God who worketh in you both to will and to work, for his good pleasure.” Philippians 2:13

Whether you feel you are gifted or ungifted, talented or talentless, God’s perfect sovereignty makes everything suitable, and He is there waiting for you to choose Him. He has already chosen you; now, you must accept Him. Without Him and the Spirit you receive, you’ll never understand what greatness He has in store for you. Those blessings come through Him now on this earth and for eternity in Heaven. Accept the most precious gift of all, Jesus.

“Now the natural man receiveth not the things of the Spirit of God: for they are foolishness unto him; and he cannot know them, because they are spiritually judged.” 1 Corinthians 2:14

“Jehovah is good unto them that wait for him, to the soul that seeketh him.” Lamentations 3:25

That’s all You, Lord. Praise Your holy name, the giver of our life and eternal salvation. Name a more excellent gift that can be given than that.

“For the wages of sin is death; but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord” Romans 6:23

I become disheartened when I see the lives of celebrities and famous people wasted because they do not have Jesus or His indwelling Spirit. We constantly read news reports about people who worship Satan or destroy their lives on drugs, sex, power, or the love of money because they don’t realize the very talent they misuse and abuse came from God. I can’t help but believe that if they only knew and were grateful to their Creator for what He has given them, their lives and ours for knowing them would be brighter and more fulfilling.

Lord God, what a mighty God You are! I praise You, Lord, for every good thing in my life and the lives of those I love. You alone are good. Thank You for loving me, for Your Word, and for Your light in my life. Thank You for Your sovereign power that guided and blessed me before I was born. I owe everything to You. Amen.