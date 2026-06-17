Dr. Ann Bullock named as 2026 Lula Owl Gloyne Person of Excellence Award Recipient

Submitted by Cherokee Indian Hospital Foundation

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Cherokee Indian Hospital Foundation has announced Dr. Ann Bullock as the recipient of the 2026 Lula Owl Gloyne Person of Excellence Award, which recognizes individuals whose lives and work embody exceptional service, leadership, innovation, resilience, and commitment to the well-being of others.

Dr. Bullock will be formally recognized during the 15th Annual Cherokee Indian Hospital Foundation Gala on Saturday, June 27 at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort.

Named in honor of EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) Beloved Woman Lula Owl Gloyne, a pioneering Cherokee nurse, educator, and public health advocate, the award recognizes individuals whose contributions have created meaningful and lasting improvements in the health and quality of life of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and surrounding communities. Recipients exemplify excellence through selfless service, significant professional accomplishments, resilience in overcoming challenges, and visionary leadership that benefits future generations.

Few individuals embody those qualities more completely than Dr. Ann Bullock.

For more than three decades, Dr. Bullock dedicated her career to improving the health of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians through compassionate patient care, innovative public health initiatives, and transformational leadership. A member of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe’s Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Dr. Bullock joined Cherokee Indian Hospital in 1990 as a family physician and served the Cherokee community for 31 years until her retirement in 2021.

Throughout her career, Dr. Bullock held numerous leadership positions, including Medical Director for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Health and Medical Division, Chief Clinical Consultant for Family Medicine for the Indian Health Service, Clinical Consultant for the Division of Diabetes Treatment and Prevention, Acting Director of the Division of Diabetes Treatment and Prevention, and ultimately Director of the division.

While her roles evolved, her mission to improve the health of Native people through addressing the root causes of chronic disease remained constant.

At a time when diabetes had become one of the most significant health challenges facing the Cherokee community, Dr. Bullock helped lead a paradigm shift through the Tribe’s Cherokee Choices program. Under her leadership, the nationally recognized initiative implemented a comprehensive, community-based approach to diabetes prevention and wellness that engaged individuals across all stages of life through school mentoring, workplace wellness, and faith-based health programs. The program became a model for Indigenous communities nationwide and demonstrated the power of prevention, education, and community engagement.

Her impact extended far beyond the Qualla Boundary. As Director of the Indian Health Service Division of Diabetes Treatment and Prevention, Dr. Bullock oversaw the congressionally mandated Special Diabetes Program for Indians, a $150 million annual initiative that has significantly improved diabetes outcomes for Native communities across the country. She helped shape national healthcare policy, contributed to reports to Congress, and advanced strategies that continue to improve health outcomes for Indigenous populations.

Dr. Bullock’s nomination highlighted not only her extraordinary accomplishments, but also the selfless spirit with which she achieved them. Even while serving in national leadership positions, she remained deeply committed to her patients in Cherokee, continuing to provide primary care and building lasting relationships with generations of families. Her patients frequently describe her as compassionate, attentive, and genuinely invested in their well-being.

Her work also reflects the innovative vision recognized by the Lula Owl Gloyne Award. Long before discussions of trauma-informed care became widespread, Dr. Bullock recognized the connections between stress, historical trauma, and chronic disease. Through healing retreats, community education, and initiatives such as Journey to Forgiveness, she advocated for approaches that integrated cultural understanding, emotional wellness, and traditional values into healthcare. Her efforts helped advance a more holistic model of care that honors the interconnectedness of mind, body, and spirit.

Throughout her career, Dr. Bullock has remained focused on creating a healthier future for the next seven generations. Her work in prevention, education, chronic disease management, and health equity has improved quality of life for countless individuals while helping reduce the long-term impact of diabetes and related complications. She has also served as a mentor, educator, researcher, and advocate, influencing healthcare professionals and public health leaders across the nation.

“Dr. Bullock has dedicated her career to serving others and improving the health and well-being of our people,” said Sheyahshe Littledave, chairwoman of the Cherokee Indian Hospital Foundation. “Her leadership has strengthened healthcare for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians while influencing Native health initiatives across the country. She truly embodies the spirit of the Lula Owl Gloyne Person of Excellence Award, and we are honored to recognize her lasting impact.”

Dr. Bullock’s distinguished career has earned numerous honors, including the Indian Health Service Director’s Award, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary’s Award for Distinguished Service, and recognition as a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians. Yet those who know her best often point not to the awards she has received, but to the lives she has changed through her dedication to healing, advocacy, and community service.

The Cherokee Indian Hospital Foundation is proud to celebrate Dr. Ann Bullock’s remarkable legacy at the 15th Annual Cherokee Indian Hospital Foundation Gala and to recognize the lasting impact she has made on the health and well-being of the Cherokee people and Indigenous communities nationwide.