Qualla Enterprises issues clarification on financial reporting and oversight

Submitted by Qualla Enterprises, LLC

Editor’s Note: Qualla Enterprises, LLC states that the reporting from the Cherokee One Feather is not the reason for this release.

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Qualla Enterprises, LLC, a tribally-owned enterprise of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), is issuing this statement to provide clarity and correct recent public misrepresentations regarding the Company’s financial reporting, audit history, and operational oversight.

In recent months, several media reports and public commentaries have included statements about Qualla Enterprises that are inaccurate or materially misleading. These include claims suggesting that the Company has never undergone an audit or does not provide financial reports to the EBCI. Because transparency, accountability, and trust are fundamental to QE’s mission and core values, the Company believes it is important for the factual record to be clearly and publicly understood.

The following facts accurately reflect Qualla Enterprises’ financial reporting and operational practices:

Qualla Enterprises currently provides, and has consistently provided, financial reports in compliance with Section 117-46.1 of the EBCI Tribal Code. The Company has undergone an independent financial statement audit every year since its inception. Audited financial statements and related audit reports have been provided to the EBCI at the close of each audit. Each annual audit conducted to date has resulted in an unmodified (clean) audit opinion from independent auditors. Additionally, the Cherokee Cannabis Control Board engaged an independent external firm to review Qualla Enterprises’ cash handling procedures in January of 2025, which resulted in a favorable report.

Qualla Enterprises respects the right of elected officials, Tribal members, and the media to ask questions about tribally owned enterprises. The Company believes, however, that public discussion should be grounded in accurate and verifiable information.

Qualla Enterprises employs hundreds of individuals, most of whom are enrolled members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. They take pride in their work and in contributing to an enterprise created for the lasting economic benefit of the Tribe. With that goal in mind, their diligence and excellence have built the Company from a startup to a legacy for the Cherokee community.

Public mischaracterizations regarding transparency or oversight can unfairly affect employees and undermine confidence in a tribally owned business operating in compliance with Tribal law.

The Company is, and will remain, committed to transparency, accountability, and responsible stewardship on behalf of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.