OBITUARY: Kaytlin Elizabeth Jones

Kaytlin Elizabeth Jones, 23, of Bryson City, N.C., went home to be with the Lord Sunday, June 14, 2026. A native of Swain County and enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, she was the daughter of Yancey and Amanda Dyer Jones of Bryson City.

In addition to her parents, she is also survived by her brother and best friend, Kane Jones of Bryson City; grandparents, Debbie Cunningham of Bryson City, Roger Jones of Bryson City, and Debra Sneed of Asheville; uncle, Jonathan Cunningham and wife Brittney of Macon County; aunts, Jennifer Cunningham of Bryson City, Heather Byfield of Cherokee, and Sarah Bradley of Bryson City; and great grandmother, Louise Dyer of Bryson City.

Kaytlin was very passionate, full of life, she loved her family and friends. She loved Spiderman, Music, and her favorite video game was Fortnight. She liked to cut up and be silly. She could make anyone smile just by being in the room.

A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. on Friday, June 19 at Crisp Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Friday at the Funeral Home.