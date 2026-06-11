This week in Native News

Compiled by Ann Toineeta

One Feather Intern

New oil drilling process acceleration proposal raises concerns

After the Alaska Oil and Gas Association submitted a petition in the hopes to help build “a more stable, durable and predictable permitting framework” for oil drilling, the Trump administration announced a new proposal that aims to accelerate the drilling process as more companies are looking to drill on Alaska’s North Slope. The proposal has raised concerns about how speeding up the process could impact both the environment and Indigenous communities.

Source: https://www.northernjournal.com/new-trump-administration-proposal-aims-to-accelerate-drilling-amid-alaska-oil-industrys-revival/?ref=northern-journal-newsletter

A proposed Indigenous medical school aims to raise Indigenous physician numbers

The proposed Indigenous School of Medicine in Rapid City, South Dakota could help raise the percentage of practicing Native American physicians. The school, which “would be the first of its kind in the nation,” would allow “students to bring their full cultural selves into their medical training.”

Source: https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2026/05/31/proposed-indigenous-medical-school-boost-native-physician-numbers/

New billboard for Company K placed on Michigan highway

A new billboard has been placed on a highway in northern Michigan honoring “Company K, a unit of 139 Native American soldiers from the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians who fought for the Union during the Civil War.”

Source: https://nativenewsonline.net/currents/next-on-native-bidaske-a-highway-sign-that-honors-139-native-american-soldiers/

IHS’ diabetes program sees significant rise in funding for FY2026

The Indian Health Service’s (IHS) Special Diabetes Program for Indians (SDPI) will be receiving a $41 million increase in funding this year. The program’s recipients will be given supplemental awards and the “IHS said it plans to initiate Tribal Consultation and Urban Confer sessions to gather input on how the additional funding authorized through the FY2026 reauthorization should be used.”

Source: https://nativenewsonline.net/health/ihs-announces-supplemental-funding-for-special-diabetes-program-for-indians-following-fy-2026-reauthorization/

Red Lake Nation returns plane to Minnesota pilot

The Red Lake Nation, the only fully closed reservation in the U.S., has returned a plane to Minnesota pilot, Darrin Smedsmo, who had to make an emergency landing on the reservation in October. “Red Lake Nation tribal police impounded the plane and cited him for violating a 1978 resolution that bars aircraft from flying below 20,000 feet over Red Lake Nation lands.” 7 months later, all charges were dropped and the plane was returned.

Source: https://www.mprnews.org/story/2026/06/03/red-lake-nation-returns-plane-to-roseau-pilot-reaching-resolution-after-sevenmonth-standstill

South Dakota tribes pass resolution to support the return of federal lands to the Great Sioux Nation

All 9 federally recognized tribes in South Dakota have passed resolutions “supporting the development of legislation to return federal lands in the Black Hills to the Great Sioux Nation.” While the legislation is still in its early stages, it aims to “establish a framework for Tribal management of returned lands while protecting the Black Hills from extractive industries.”

Source: https://nativenewsonline.net/sovereignty/land-back-all-nine-south-dakota-tribes-support-black-hills-land-return/

Reno-Sparks Indian Colony member arrested and facing murder charges

Delshay Astor, a member of the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, has been arrested and is facing second-degree murder charges for the 2022 murder of Anna Scott, a member of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe. “Anna’s body was found in the trunk of a burned car along Interstate 580, between Carson City and Reno, Nev.”

Source: https://nativenewsonline.net/health/arrest-made-in-2022-murder-of-pyramid-lake-paiute-woman-that-left-community-desperate-for-answers/

Canada’s Senate rejects amendment for Indigenous hatred on new hate crime bill

Canada’s Senate passed a bill to criminalize more hate crimes but rejected an amendment that would make “it a criminal offense to wilfully promote hatred against Indigenous Peoples by condoning, denying or downplaying the Indian residential schools system.” Before its rejection, “the amendment was adopted by the Standing Senate Committee on Human Rights by a vote of 7-1.”

Source: https://ictnews.org/news/canada/canadas-new-hate-crime-law-leaves-out-indigenous/

Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe member wins Tribal College Blanket Design Competition

Belle Brings Plenty, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and a graduate of United Tribes Technical College, has won the 2025 Tribal College Blanket Design Competition. “The annual competition showcases the talents of Native students attending Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs), with Brings Plenty’s design selected from 33 submissions submitted by Native student artists across the country.”

Source: https://nativenewsonline.net/education/uttc-graduate-wins-2025-tribal-college-blanket-design-competition-with-tribute-to-late-brother-cole-brings-plenty/

NOA-AF criticizes funding package that will increase ICE’s budget

The Native Organizers Alliance Action Fund (NOA-AF) criticized Congress for approving a $70 billion funding package that would increase funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). They “argued that expanding ICE’s budget poses risks to civil liberties and disproportionately threatens immigrant communities” and that it goes against “repeated claims by members of Congress that there is insufficient money available for healthcare, housing, and veterans’ services.”

Source: https://nativenewsonline.net/currents/native-organizers-alliance-action-fund-condemns-congressional-approval-of-70-billion-ice-funding-bill/