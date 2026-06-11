Catawba Nation becomes North Carolina’s ninth state-recognized tribe

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

The Catawba Nation, a federally recognized tribe based in Rock Hill, S.C., has become the ninth state-recognized tribe in the State of North Carolina. The approval came from the North Carolina Commission of Indian Affairs on Friday, June 5. The Catawba Nation has been federally recognized since Nov. 20, 1993.

A press statement on Monday, June 8 from the North Carolina Department of Administration, which oversees the North Carolina Commission of Indian Affairs, states, “Friday was a historic meeting of the Commission of Indian Affairs as the Catawba Nation’s petition for state recognition was approved. The Catawba Nation becomes the ninth state-recognized tribe in North Carolina…The Department of Administration commends the Commission of Indian Affairs’ commitment to American Indian communities and tribes across the state.”

The Catawba Nation said in a statement on June 5, “A historic step forward for the Catawba Nation! The Catawba Nation’s journey continues as we strengthen our presence and recognition in North Carolina, honoring our past while building our future.”

According to the N.C. Department of Administration, the nine state-recognized tribes in the state include: Catawba Nation (federally recognized), Coharie Tribe, Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (federally recognized), Haliwa-Saponi Indian Tribe, Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina (federally recognized), Meherrin Indian Tribe, Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation, Sappony, and the Waccamaw-Sioux Tribe.

Information from the N.C. Department of Administration states of the Catawba Nation, “The Catawba Nation’s service area includes North Carolina, and the tribe operates a gaming enterprise in Kings Mountain, North Carolina. The Catawba Nation maintains positive relationships with many tribes across the state and provides philanthropic support to projects in the Carolinas through the Catawba Nation Foundation. The Catawba Nation entered into a gaming compact with the State of North Carolina.”

The Catawba Nation opened Two Kings Casino Resort which opened in Kings Mountain, N.C. in July 2021. This was deemed by the tribe as a temporary casino. They have partnered with Delaware North, a gaming and hospitality conglomerate, to open a $1 billion permanent facility.

In a press release on June 18, Delaware North officials noted, “The casino complex includes the introductory casino on the first level, three levels of covered parking, a back-of-house level and top level with the main casino floor and restaurants. The introductory casino, set to open in spring 2026, will include 1,350 slot machines, 20 table games, a 40-seat restaurant, a bar, sports betting kiosks, and Lucky North Rewards desk.”

Delaware North notes that the main casino complex will open sometime in 2027 and will include: 4,300 slot machines, 100 table games, 11 dining outlets, 11 bars, and a 2,700-space parking garage.

According to the gaming compact, the Catawba Nation issues monthly payments to the State of North Carolina. “The amount of the monthly payment shall be calculated by multiplying the amount of the gross revenue from live table gaming earned from the Tribe’s Gaming Facility during a given month times the following percentages…Six Percent (6%) for the period of Aug. 13, 2022 to Aug. 12, 2027; Seven Percent (7%) for the period of Aug. 13, 2027 to Aug. 12, 2032; and Eight Percent (8%) subsequent to Aug. 12, 2032.”

As a stipulation outlined in the gaming compact, the Catawba Indian Nation Foundation was formed “whose purpose shall be to enhance the long-term success of the casino and the development of the Catawba Indian Nation lands; to protect, preserve, and enhance the ancestral lands of the Catawba Indian Nation (and particularly the Catawba River) in proximity to the Catawba Indian Nation Lands through the acquisition of conservation easements and other real property interests; to implement other conservation measures to enhance the Catawba River; to assist in economic development for public services, recreation, entertainment and community economic development and foster employment opportunities on or near Catawba Indian Nation lands; to educate local children and federally and state-recognized Indian tribe children in the classroom; to provide educational scholarships for members of the Catawba Indian Nation and other federally and state-recognized Indian tribes within North Carolina; to fund high school internships for members of the Catawba Indian Nation involved in the preservation of ancestral lands of the Catawba Indian Nation or the Catawba River; and to preserve, research, study, and restore the history, tradition, culture, language, arts, crafts and heritage of the Catawba Indian Nation through programs and activities based on the Catawba Indian Nation Lands.”