OBITUARY: Thomas Bud Welch

Thomas Bud Welch, 82, of Cherokee, passed away Monday, June 8, 2026. A native of Swain County, he was the son of the late Cecil and Mae Welch and husband of the late Susan Irene Waidsutte Welch who he was married to for 39 years.

He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and loved his gospel music.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, James John Welch, Gladys Simonds, and Glenna Kirkland; and his granddaughter, Kimberly Renee Thompson.

He is survived by his daughter, Linda Thompson and husband Anthony; sisters, Joan Bishop and husband Dennis, Annette Estes and husband Gene, Donna Vanbrunt, brothers, Winfred Welch and wife Linda, Joe Welch, Donald Welch, Duane Welch and wife Donna; grandchildren, Krystal Dyer, Anthony Thompson, Adrian Thompson, Brenna Allen, Carl Allen Jr.; great grandchildren, Timmy, Breanna, Madilynn, Aryanna, Charlie, Ava, Kimberlynn, and Landynn; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.