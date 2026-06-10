Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact and Notice of Intent to Request Release of Funds (Olivet Church Road Housing Development Project)

June 10, 2026

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

687 Acquoni Road

Cherokee, NC 28719

828-497-7000

These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI).

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about July 13, 2026, the EBCI will submit a request to the HUD/North Carolina for the release of Indian Housing Block Grant (IHBG) funds under the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021 to undertake a project known as the Olivet Church Road Housing Development for the purpose of developing 19 residential lots. The estimated HUD funds amount to $1,569,935.23 with a total estimated project cost of $6,300,000. The Project is located on Olivet Church Road approximately 0.4 mile east of the intersection with US 441 in Jackson County, NC.

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The EBCI has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at 687 Acquoni Road, Cherokee, NC 28719 and may be examined or copied weekdays 8 A.M. to 5 P.M.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the EBCI Cherokee Indian Housing Division, 687 Acquoni Road, Cherokee, NC 27894. All comments received by June 29, 2026, will be considered by the EBCI prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION

The EBCI certifies to HUD/North Carolina that T.W. Saunooke in his capacity as Interim Director of Construction Management for EBCI’s Cherokee Indian Housing Division consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s North Carolina’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the EBCI to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD/North Carolina will accept objections to its release of fund and the EBCI’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the EBCI; (b) the EBCI has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD/North Carolina; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to HUD/North Carolina at 1500 Pinecroft Road #401, Greensboro, NC 27407. Potential objectors should contact HUD/North Carolina to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

T.W. Saunooke

Interim Director of Construction Management

Cherokee Indian Housing Division

Note: The fifteen or eighteen-day public comment periods are the minimum time periods required by regulation prior to submission of a Request for Release of Funds and Certification (form HUD-7015.15) to HUD/State. The Responsible Entity may choose to allow a longer comment period. 24 CFR Part 58 requires, at Section 58.46, “Time delays for exceptional circumstances,” a 30-day comment period for controversial or unique projects or those similar to projects normally requiring preparation of an Environmental Impact Statement. The fifteen-day objection period is a statutory requirement. The objection period follows the submission date specified in the Notice or the actual date of receipt by HUD/State, whichever is later.

Following completion of the comment period recipients may FAX the form HUD-7015.15 to HUD/State together with a copy of the public notice and a cover letter stating whether comments were received and, if so, how the recipient responded to the comment. The Request for Release of Funds and Certification should not be submitted before the recipient has responded. If the request is sent by FAX, the original signed form should be mailed to HUD/State. The date of receipt by FAX will be counted as the submission date. However, HUD will not issue the 7015.16 “Authority to Use Grant Funds” until after the original signed form is received.