OBITUARY: Shauna Conseen-Teesatuskie

Shauna Conseen-Teesatuskie, 48, of the Yellow Hill Community, Cherokee, N.C., unexpectedly passed away at Cherokee Hospital on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

She was born on March 22, 1978 to the late Joseph Arch Conseen and Gwendolyn Jackson-Conseen. She enjoyed making crafts and making people laugh. Her greatest joy in life was her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Teesatuskie, and three children, Carrie Conseen (Antonio), Corey Conseen (Taylor), and Asteria Wildcat. She is also survived by one brother, Venyall Conseen; and one niece, Ruby Queen; two grandchildren, Dahvie and Isabella Conseen; and her partner, Ruben Santiago. She will be greatly missed by family, cousins, and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 11 in the Chapel of Long House Funeral Home, with Rev. Ben Reed officiating. The family will receive friends immediately prior to the service.

Long House Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.