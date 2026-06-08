SPEAKING OF FAITH: Surprise! Part 1 of 2

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

(https://preacherspurs.com)

Scripture references: 1 Chronicles 16:34, James 1:17, Ephesians 2:10, 1 Timothy 4:4, Romans 8:28, Philippians 2:13, 1 Corinthians 2:14, Lamentations 3:25, Romans 6:23

This concept may never have occurred to you or those who hear this. It might even be a paradigm shift for some people to realize that God is good to them.

This is the Gospel that God is good and that He is the One who gives good gifts for His glory and purpose. To realize and internalize this truth makes one humble and grateful. These attributes are where people meet God, love Him more, and glorify Him with thankfulness. The Good News is His gift of His Son, Jesus, and eternal salvation is the greatest gift of all.

People tend to view themselves and others who possess unique talents and gifts as attributes they were lucky to be born with or earned on their own. These are lies of satan and lead to hubris and pride. Unless people come to know where their gifts are from, they will be less inclined to thank their Maker for them. Gratitude is the attitude God wants in each of us.

Consider all the musicians, athletes, authors, and movie stars that could have done so much more with their lives if they gave thanks, knowing their gifts and physical attributes came from God. It staggers the mind when you realize how God giveth and taketh away.

Have you ever received a gift and didn’t know where it came from or why? Then later you find out who gave it the gift. Were you surprised? Did it mean more to you to know who gave you the gift? Did you feel more love or affection for the giver, knowing it came from them?

All, and I mean ALL, gifts and good things come from God. Even the ones others gave you, or you received, unaware of where they came from. Thank God for those gifts, but also thank Him and love Him more to know that God gave each excellent gift.

I am being repetitious purposely – because God is good all the time, and all His gifts are good, too. Knowing and accepting that truth should make us even more thankful and more in love with the One who gives us everything. Be grateful, especially for the knowledge of knowing who our giver is. Where our salvation comes from and who our God is.

“O give thanks unto Jehovah; for he is good; For his lovingkindness endureth forever.” 1 Chronicles 16:34

What if you didn’t know Jesus? What if you have never acknowledged God? Maybe you are one of those folks with a God-given gift of talent, beauty, skill, ability, knack, or intelligence that socially lifts you above others without those gifts. People always told you that you were God’s gift at something. All this time, you thought you were just lucky. You didn’t thank anyone because there was no one to thank. You thought your parents had good genes. You might be right about that, but who gave you your parents? You make up all kinds of reasons for your ability that no one else has. You’re simply better than the rest. Lucky you! You might be one of those who lean into themselves and say, “I’m self-made. I deserve all this because I worked hard at it.”

You might have a point, but then again, who gave you the drive? The inspiration? The desire? Did your folks teach you? Did you have a good teacher or coach? Think about it. It all came from God. Every bit of it. Did you decide where you were born, what color you are, who your parents are, where you went to school, and who your examples were? Nope, none of that. God’s sovereignty did all that.

“Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, with whom can be no variation, neither shadow that is cast by turning.” James 1:17

“ For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God afore prepared that we should walk in them.” Ephesians 2:10

Lord God, what a mighty God You are! I praise You, Lord, for every good thing in my life and the lives of those I love. You alone are good. Thank You for loving me, for Your Word, and for Your light in my life. Thank You for Your sovereign power that has guided and blessed me before I was born. I owe everything to You. Amen.