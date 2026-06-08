OBITUARY: Victor Dwayne Wildcatt

June 8, 1967 – June 6, 2026

Victor was 58 years of age when he made his journey to Heaven to be with the almighty God. He was born and raised in Cherokee, N.C. and resided in the Wolftown Community

He was preceded in death by Mianna Cucumber Luther, Emmaline Littlejohn Cucumber, Richard Luther, Daniel Luther, Abraham Wildcatt; as well his aunts and uncles.

Victor leaves behind his children who were Stephanie Wildcatt, Brandy Watty Pheasant, Jarrett Wildcatt, and Vincent Wildcatt; his uncle, Sammy Cucumber; grandchildren, Shyne, Teela, Daryl, Loki, Andi, Konway, Shadow, and Delilah; siblings, Kim Wildcatt, Monica Wildcatt, and Samuel “Frell” Reed; nieces and nephews, Little Rich Bottchenbaugh, Skylar Bottchenbaugh, Shakyra Bottchenbaugh, Lauren Luther, Kalista Luther, Moke Tafoya, MJ Tafoya, Oliver Tafoya, Christopher Reed, Sara “Kai” Reed, Kirk Reed, Kalia Reed, etc.; and his special friends Tina Reyes, and Bubbles.

Victor also played for Wolftown Stickball Team.

Victor traveled the powwow trail and danced as Men’s Fancy and Northern Traditional.

He was also known to many as “Chief Wildcatt” who would setup in the town of Cherokee and perform powwow style dance shows for visitors and tourists.

Victor also practiced crafts like woodcarving and beadwork.

Victor also worked at the Cherokee Indian Hospital and for The Cherokees.

Victor also enjoyed being out in the woods and foraging for wild greens like sochan and ramps.

Victor was also a follower of Christ and kept Jesus close to his heart.

He will also be missed by his multiple ex-wives and many women from many nations.

Dedvdagohayu “Kvhe Ugvwiyuhi”, Until we meet again, “Chief Wildcatt”.

Funeral Service will be held at Rock Springs Baptist Church on Friday, June 12. Visitation for family and friends will be at 1 p.m. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. with the burial to follow afterwards. The service will be led by Pastor Greg Morgan.