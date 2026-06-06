“Kituwah is our home”: 30th Annual Kituwah Celebration held

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

KITUWAH – Thirty years ago, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) purchased Kituwah – the Mother Town of the Cherokee – marking the return of the sacred site to the Tribe. The 30th Annual Kituwah Celebration, held in recognition of that important event in EBCI history, was held at the site on Saturday, June 6.

Former Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Dr. Joyce Dugan was in office in 1996 and helped lead the effort for the purchase. She spoke at Saturday’s event saying, “Over the years, I have received many blessings. But, to be alive to celebrate Kituwah’s 30-year celebration today I think is my greatest blessing.”

She added, “What is a home? Think about home versus house. A home is not just a house where people live. It’s a place where love binds a family together. It’s a place where no matter the tragedy or the sadness that occurs, the people in that home overcome and become stronger. It’s a place where family traditions are taught, learned, and celebrated. It’s a place that is welcoming to others, feeds them when they are hungry, and gives them comfort. It’s a place where gadugi is not just a word but a way of life. Kituwah is our home. It is our heart. And, may we never forget that it is not just a place. It is our home.”

Driver Blythe, EBCI public policy analyst, represented the Office of Ugvwiyuhi Michell Hicks at the event. “There is a responsibility that I feel that we, as Cherokee people, have in regard to our land. There’s one thing that my dad always told me is that there’s no price that you can put on land. And, I think that’s all true for the term that you served, Chief Dugan. You accomplished this great feat of getting these near 300 acres back. I thank you, from the bottom of my heart.”

He went on to say, “Kituwah is more than just a place. It’s more than just a historical marker. It is what makes us Cherokee, and it’s who we are, the Anikituwah people.

I hope for the next 30 years and the next seven generations we keep reclaiming our homes.”

A special honoring took place on Saturday.

The Cherokee Speakers Council passed a resolution on Thursday, June 4 giving Marie Junaluska, an EBCI tribal elder from Wayohi (Wolftown), the designation of U ga do hv sv which EBCI Beloved Woman Myrtle Driver Johnson states is a traditional way of honoring someone of the highest cultural knowledge and integrity.

Renissa McLaughlin, EBCI director of Youth and Adult Education, read the resolution to the crowd. “She (Marie) is an outstanding translator and educator and has worked with special collections at Western Carolina University translating articles from the Cherokee Phoenix published 1828-1834 from the Cherokee syllabary into English.

For more than 13 years, Marie has been a dedicated member of the Cherokee Language Consortium, which she describes as a powerful force in uniting the United Keetoowah Band, Western Band, and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, bridging historical divides and restoring family connections through the shared language.”

The resolution details Junaluska’s work and accomplishments over the years including: serving as Indian Clerk and Interpreter for Dinilawigi from 1981-96; serving on Dinilawigi for seven terms (first elected in 1997); recipient of the Frell Owl Award; helped establish both the KPEP (Kituwah Education and Preservation Program) and the CLMAP (Cherokee Language Master Apprentice Program); having translations featured in “Living Stories of the Cherokee”; wrote the “Lord’s Prayer” in Cherokee syllabary, which is on display in Jerusalem; and having served as a cultural consultant to numerous museums and educational institutes including the Museum of the Cherokee People and the Smithsonian.

McLaughlin concluded by saying, “She is one of the key promoters of the message, ‘we are still here’. It’s a statement of fact, softly defiant, completely true.”

Beloved Woman Johnson commented, “We made the selection to honor Marie in the traditional way of selecting special people.”

Junaluska said, “First of all, I thank God for this special time for the EBCI and the Western Band witnessing this event. The second thing, I thank my parents, my grandparents, and everyone who speaks Cherokee language and those of you who are responsible for planning and deciding who to choose.”

She added, “I am deeply humbled and incredibly thankful for my soul. I’m accepting this phenomenal status…in a very careful way. There’s no words to really, truly express my gratitude, so I will just say thank you, sgi, nole wado.”

Saturday’s event also featured speeches about the importance of the site, anetso (stickball) games, marbles game, blowgun shooting, Cherokee songs and dances, vendors, food, and a concert by Agalisiga Mackey – a Cherokee Nation citizen from Oklahoma.