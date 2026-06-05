OBITUARY: Justin Patrick Adams

Justin Patrick Adams, age 45, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2026, surrounded by his family. He was born in Greenville, S.C., to Bryan Adams and the late Pamela Conseen Adams. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Nancy Conseen; grandfather, Cornelius Adams; uncle, Mark Adams; aunt, Caroline-Irene Smith; and cousin, Amanda George.

Justin was a one-of-a-kind individual. As a young man, there wasn’t a tree he couldn’t climb, a dirt bike or electronic he couldn’t repair, or an animal he couldn’t catch. He was also athletic and could somersault over or off of anything. As an adult, he was the perfect example of a “jack-of-all-trades.” However, he excelled in electrical work and carpentry. Justin was incredibly smart and creative and could do anything he put his mind to. When he wasn’t working, he was usually making people laugh with his silly antics. If you ever met Justin, you could never forget him. He never met a stranger, and if you had a conversation with him once, he considered you a friend.

Justin is survived by his wife, Kristen; his children, Suzy Dayaye, Logan Adams, Domonick Adams, Angelina Adams, Ariya Adams, Asher Adams, Taylor Tweed, Lexi Tweed, Peyton Goforth, Lauren Limeberry, Bryson Limeberry, and Carter Limeberry; grandchildren, Kiko, Aviana, and Maverick; Grandmother Joan Adams; Father Bryan Adams; sisters, Nancy Stump (Marcus), Amber Lawrence (Jimmy), and Ruth Roberts (Devin); mother-in-law, Kelly Reese; sisters-in-law, Samantha Haney (Kyle) and Rachel King (EJ); friends, Kristi McMahan and her children; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and special friends who loved him and whom he loved.

We take comfort in knowing that Justin had a relationship with the Lord and wanted to be with Jesus. No matter what demons Justin faced, he always expressed the hope he found in living an eternity with Jesus Christ.

A memorial service to celebrate Justin’s life and legacy will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2026, at Macedonia Baptist Church, with Rev. Dan Conseen and Rev. Sam Adams officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Macedonia Baptist Church: Life Recovery to purchase Bibles for their jail ministry program.

Long House Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.